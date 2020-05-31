The construction sector will resume operations with a reduced work week and special hours to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion

This June 1, the sectors of the building, mining and automotive in Mexico City, as part of its addition to essential activities and the end of National Day of Healthy Distance.

In the case of building, the Secretary of Mobility, Andrés Lajous, explained that the workweek It will be reduced, from Monday to Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and avoid saturation of the transport public.

In this regard, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinabum, detailed that the restart of works will be gradual, once they comply with their health registration before the IMSS and one more before him capital government.

It is a very fast registration, it is just putting the name of the company, its turn, reading and accepting the operating rules in Mexico City, it is a very very fast registration, “said Sheinbaum Pardo at a press conference.

Regarding the sanitary registration before the Government of Mexico City, the head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, José Merino, explained that all formal and informal businesses that resume activities must present it.

From June, 15, the registry will be available on the page covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/medidassanitarias, once in the section ‘Acceptance of sanitary measures for business operations’ you must enter with the ‘CDMX Key’.

Measures and guidelines for reopening business in CDMX

Once the operating conditions are accepted, the page will issue a certificate with QR code, which will have to be pasted somewhere visible in the business, which will be verified later.

The essential economic activities must comply with the mandatory use of mouth guards by all personnel, frequent handwashing, have access and egress controls with a temperature filter, flow signage to avoid two-way steps and maintain a healthy distance. .

Also frequent cleaning and disinfection of work areas and tools, staggering of hours and working days, and in case of contagions notify Locatel and that the staff at risk self-isolate for 14 days without affecting their salary.

Signs and other downloadable materials for each workplace will be available at covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/medidassanitarias and should also be posted in visible places.

Example of obligations for sellers and buyers

With information from López-Dóriga Digital