The director of Institutional Relations at Anamaco (National Association of Building Material Traders), Daniele Alonso, was at the beginning of the month in Cuiabá / MT to exchange experiences with representatives of the sector in the capital of Mato Grosso (MT).

The organization is present in 17 units of the federation, in the five regions of the country. Its activities, which began 55 years ago, involve more than 1,600 tenants and concern the promotion of the sector, awards, research and agreements that provide different advantages to the affiliates.

Daniele met on May 7 in Cuiabá with the president of Acomac / MT (Association of Building Material Traders of the State of Mato Grosso), Paulo Esteves, and Sindcomac / MT (Trade Union of Construction Material Retailers, Tableware , Paints, Glass, Hardware, Electrical and Hydraulic of MT), José Wenceslau de Souza Júnior, in addition to the director of the entities, Igor Cunha.

“The meeting was extremely productive. Acomac / MT and Sindcomac / MT are strong references for the whole of Brazil. We could see how organized they are, with a focus on the development of the shopkeeper, and meeting the needs of the segment,” said Daniele Alonso.

Acomacs are the main link between Anamaco and the construction material stores spread throughout Brazil. They are the ones who make direct contact with the shopkeeper, who work at the regional level, bringing to Anamaco the main demands and specific needs of their region.

According to Daniele, who also represents Acomac Marília (in the interior of São Paulo), “alignment strengthens the follow-up of building materials stores, because in this moment of great uncertainty it is possible to seek solutions together, speaking the same language and sharing experiences”.

Esteves points out that the meeting served to reinforce the activities that Acomac / MT carries out and are examples for all other entities in the country.

“We present our operating system, as well as our actions such as the partnership with commercial representatives, the Premium Truck, Acomac / MT Itinerante o Varejo da Construção. All these projects foster the segment through partnerships, courses and other measures that support the shopkeeper, employees and customers “, pointed out the president of Acomac / MT.

On the occasion, Paulo Esteves presented Sindcomac / MT, which acts in line with Acomac / MT, and has great political representation. “That is why we were able to stand out and be heard. In this way, we guarantee the rights of associated companies”.

