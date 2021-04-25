Construction pool for the summer? If you haven’t ordered it already, don’t wait until Christmas

Last year, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a real madness in the world of work pools, and that madness has spread over time. The current demand is still very high, so much so that delivery times for a pool of this type, usually three or four months, have doubled. If you want to enjoy a custom pool in your home this year, know that you will not be able to do it until winter, when the temperatures are no longer good. If you didn’t order it by the end of last year, it’s already very, very late.

“Before we got 10 weekly budgets and now there are 30 or 40”, explains to Bolsamanía Reyes Cogno, administrator of Piscitec, a swimming pool construction company located in Arroyomolinos, who states that the season usually closes in February but that, this year, “in the face of so much demand”, it was closed at the beginning of January. “Everything that is commissioned now is for after the season, which includes the months of February to July,” he details.

Xavier Tintoré, Chief Financial Officer of Fluidra, an Ibex listed company dedicated to the swimming pool and wellness sector, recently counted Bolsamanía that, indeed, there is a “waiting list” to have a built-in pool. “There is a delay in the ability to execute it. In the United States, surely now, if a person decides to request one, They are going to give you a date already at the beginning of the year 2022. Usually it is three or four months, now it’s double or more. In northern Europe the situation is similar, and in southern Europe, the situation is somewhat more normal, but for a new pool in France or Spain they would surely give a delivery date towards the end of 2021“, he warns.

The client does not stay alone in the pool, but fixes the entire plot and “can spend up to 50,000 or 60,000 euros”

Reyes Cogno confirms that, in his case, a pool ordered now would not be delivered until early November. In addition to the high demand, the construction delay also has to do with the availability of workers. “We in particular are not going to hire more people, although we could, because we don’t know how they work and we don’t want to do it badly,” he adds. Also, remember that, depending on whether the work of a swimming pool is cataloged (large or not), there are places that require a license, and that slows down the deadlines even moreWhile in others a responsible statement is enough and you can start working faster.

The average cost of a swimming pool in Spain is around 10,000 euros, while in the United States it exceeds 20,000. However, it is true that today there is a trend to spend more and make better pools. Fluidra explained this in his ‘Capital Markets Day’ last April 15, when he pointed out that the value of the pool has increased by more than 60% and that, in addition to the new construction, for them it is key the “huge installed base of swimming pools”, so it implies in terms of maintenance and improvement.

The Covid-19 pandemic has surprisingly benefited this sector. While it makes sense that people want to enjoy their homes more and better after being confined, and therefore invest in improving them, it also makes sense. It can be considered somewhat surprising that, in the midst of the economic crisis, savings – “most pay with money they already have, they do not ask for financing”, sources in the sector tell Bolsamanía – are destined to a swimming pool. In this sense, the madness unleashed last year was such that “even the children called to ask us to come to their house to build a swimming pool,” acknowledges Cogno, and also explains that many of those who opted for a prefabricated model last year because there was no time for anything else, this year they have commissioned a construction site.

The directors of Fluidra remarked in the meeting on the 15th with investors who the sector is booming and that the momentum from the trend changes caused by the pandemic will be extended over time. The Sectorial Barometer of the Swimming Pool in Spain 2020, published at the end of last year by the Spanish employers’ association of the sector (ASOFAP), reflected that 70% of the companies in the sector fared the same or better than in 2019, with growth above 15% year-on-year.

Beyond the tendency to save derived from this crisis, it seems that it hurts less to spend money when it comes to the home. As professionals from the sector explain to this website, the client does not stay alone in the pool, but fixes the entire plot (awnings, barbecue …) and “You can spend up to 50,000 or 60,000 euros” in this. The delays, in the end, are not limited only to the pool, but are extensible to everything that has to do with home improvements.