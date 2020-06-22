Energy storage company Highview Power has been approved by a grant from the British government to start construction of the world’s largest cryogenic liquid air battery. This system is an interesting alternative for the decarbonisation of the energy system.

The company has received £ 10m (about € 11m) from the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for a 50 MW installation, backed by a cryogenic liquid air battery with 250 MWh capacity. To put it in perspective, the world’s largest stationary battery (that of Tesla and Neoen in Australia) had until recently 129 kWh of capacity, and a recent expansion will allow it to reach 193.5 MWh of storage.

The total budget of this battery amounts to £ 85 million, of which the company Sumitomo Heavy Industries has contributed 35 million. Highview Power has partnered with Carlton Power, an independent developer of energy storage stations, to build and operate the facilities, which will be located near the city of Machester, England.

In addition to guaranteeing the electricity supply during possible blackouts or other interruptions, this plant aims to support intermittent renewable sources (such as solar or wind energy), store its surplus and progressively reduce backing using gas plants. In this way, it will be possible to reduce polluting emissions and pave the way to decarbonization from the electrical network.

At full capacity, this new plant will be able to supply electricity to 200,000 homes for five hours. Under normal circumstances, it has enough capacity to supply energy for several weeks. All this at a competitive cost compared to other equivalent technologies, both in supply (estimated at around 120 euros per MWh) and in storage.

The CRYOBattery, as it is commercially called, will use the existing substation and transmission infrastructure. Construction is expected to begin later this year and between operational in 2022.