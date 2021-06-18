Construction of protected bicycle lanes announced on Brooklyn Bridge

The City Department of Transportation (DOT) reported that next Monday at 9 pm part of the Brooklyn bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, to start that night at the construction of protected lanes for bikes, which are expected to be completed in the fall. This will be the first reconfiguration of the iconic bridge since the tram tracks were permanently removed in 1950

Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated that in this way the current congestion that is registered in the ‘promenade’, the bridge road that is used by pedestrians and cyclists at the same time, will be eliminated.

“‘Bridges for the People’ it’s a beautiful reinvention of New York City’s most iconic bridge, “said the Mayor, adding that before the Brooklyn Bridge was last reconfigured in 1950, it” carried 400,000 New Yorkers every day, but the complete replacement of the tram by car lanes reduced the number of daily users of the bridge by more than half. By adding new protected bike lanes to the bridge, we will finally begin to rebalance that equation, supporting more sustainable transportation for decades to come. “

Last January, during his speech on el State of the City, the Mayor promised the creation of these lanes, and other 30 miles of protected bike paths in 2021, to address the increase in bicycle use during the pandemic throughout New York City.

As part of the project, the innermost vehicular lane bound for Manhattan in the Brooklyn bridge it will be removed and transformed into a protected two-way bike lane. The DOT has warned motorists who normally access the bridge from downtown Brooklyn that they may have to adjust their travel patterns both during and after construction. Starting Monday night, a right turn from Tillary Street heading west toward the Brooklyn Bridge will no longer be allowed.

For access to bike lanes from Brooklyn, one of the vehicular traffic lines will be removed. Photo: Courtesy DOT.

“The Brooklyn Bridge, one of the most beloved structures in the nation, will celebrate its 138th anniversary this year“, Recalled the DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. “Throughout that long history, the bridge has changed with the times, as horse-drawn carriages were replaced by trams, which were later retired with the advent of car lanes. In the coming months, we will once again transform this bridge that we all love, this time with new bike lanes that invest in the bridge’s more sustainable future ”.

“The Brooklyn Bridge is used daily by thousands of New Yorkers and tourists traveling to and from Manhattan. This initiative will keep both pedestrians and cyclists safer by installing a protected two-way bike lane for cyclists while expanding the bridge walkway for pedestrians ”, said the president of the City Council Transportation Committee Councilor Ydanis Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, the Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, representing Brooklyn, said that many New Yorkers “use the Brooklyn Bridge every day to get to work, and when the pandemic started that number increased, and many started riding bikes as a way to exercise and get on the air. free while maintaining social distancing guidelines. With the increase in cyclists in the city, it is vital that we provide additional protected bike lanes for added safety. “

Cyclists in figures: