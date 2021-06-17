Construction materials that protect against malignant radiation

Constructing retaining walls with conventional building materials offers only modest help against certain malignant radiation. Using the building materials that have traditionally been used for this kind of protection can be very expensive. Is it feasible to build such barriers without your construction cost skyrocketing?

Oleg Tashlykov’s team from the Ural Federal University (UrFU) in Russia thinks so, judging by the results of their research and development work.

Tashlykov and his colleagues have found that their bricks made of materials better able to protect from radiation than conventional materials, are cheaper and more environmentally friendly than components for the same protective function but made of lead and other typical materials. of this traditional approach.

The new bricks are capable of attenuating ionizing radiation to a level safe for the human body. Scientists add heavy metal residues from metallurgical companies to normal brick ingredients. These residues protect against radiation.

As Tashlykov argues, bricks are a relatively cheap and efficient material with which we can quickly erect containment chambers, walls, and other protective structures around objects with radiation. And by making the new bricks including heavy metals, it is possible, on the one hand, to provide the bricks with a good capacity to protect against radiation, and on the other, a way of recycling industrial waste that would otherwise pose danger is achieved. of their uncontrolled dispersal by the environment if they cannot be properly immobilized.

Protective bricks. (Photo: UrFU / Anastasia Farafontova)

The ultimate goal of the scientists is to develop a wide range of materials based not only on clay, but also on cement or concrete mortars, artificial polymers with different chemical compositions and concentration of absorbent substances. That is, with specific protective properties that respond to specific conditions (isotopic composition of radioactive contamination, types of radiation, etc.) in nuclear power plants, in radioactive waste storage facilities, as well as in medical institutions where diagnoses and treatments are carried out. with radiation, including X-ray machines.

Tashlykov and his colleagues present the technical details of their bricks in the academic journal Applied Radiation and Isotopes, under the title “A new heavy-mineral doped clay brick for gamma-ray protection purposes.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)