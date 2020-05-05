BRASILIA – The retraction of the construction industry in March was the fastest and abruptest in the historical series, with the period being strongly affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, according to the Construction Survey, released on Tuesday, 5, by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). The survey shows sharp declines in all indicators: utilization of operational capacity, financial conditions, confidence, expectations for the next six months and investment intentions.

Despite the low activity in the sector, the fall in employment was not so intense.

The rate of evolution of the activity level, according to the Survey, was 28.8 points in March, which shows a very intense and widespread decline. The indicator ranges from 0 to 100, with a 50-point dividing line, which separates growth and decline in the level of activity. Values ​​below 50 points are considered retraction. “It is the lowest value in the historical series. It indicates a decrease in intensity and dissemination never recorded in the monthly series”, explains CNI economist Marcelo Azevedo, in a note released by the entity.

According to the survey, the index of effective activity level in the sector in relation to the usual dropped to 25.5 points. This indicator shows how heated the activity of the construction industry is. The index achieved is the second lowest in the series, only surpassing the 25.3 points of February 2016.

The Operational Capacity Utilization Index (UCO) also reflected the interruption of productive activities in the construction industry as a result of the covid-19. This indicator decreased 8 percentage points in the monthly comparison, reaching 52% in March. It is the smallest percentage of the historical series that starts in January 2012.

Despite the low activity in the sector, the fall in employment was not so intense. The indicator for the evolution of the number of employees registered 39 points, 11 points below the 50-point dividing line. According to CNI, among the reasons for a smaller retraction than the activity are the speed and surprise of the fall in activity and the possibility for entrepreneurs to adopt temporary measures to preserve jobs, such as proportional reduction of wages and hours, which were alternatives to permanent discharge.

“But we don’t know what it will look like in the coming months, due to the strong contraction in activity and expectations”, says CNI’s Director of Industrial Development, Carlos Abijaodi.

For the next six months, the survey points out a concern of the construction industry entrepreneur with the immediate future. The indices of expectations for the level of activity and new ventures and services decreased 27.4 and 26.6 points, respectively, in April compared to March. Indicators of expectations for purchases of inputs and raw materials and the number of employees decreased by 24.9 and 22.8 points, respectively, in the same period.

These numbers represent the lowest level reached by all expectations indicators since the beginning of the historical series.

The Construction Entrepreneur Confidence Index (ICEI-Construção) registered 34.8 points in April, a drop of 24.5 points in the month, the biggest monthly decrease in the series. This lack of confidence, according to the CNI, reflects the current scenario of strong contraction in activity and high uncertainty due to the covid-19 pandemic. The lack of business confidence, warns the entity, will contribute to the paralysis of investments, which can aggravate the economic crisis.

The drop in revenues and the level of activity was reflected in the worsening financial situation of construction companies. According to the survey, the index of satisfaction with the financial situation registered 38.6 points, a reduction of 6.2 points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The indicator of satisfaction with the operating profit margin registered 34.1 points after a fall of 5 , 8 points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Access to credit also became more difficult in the first quarter of 2020. The ease of access to credit index decreased 5.4 points, from 37.6 points to 32.2 points .

The Construction Survey was carried out between April 1st and 14th, with 411 companies.

