Construction companies break down their strategy to access large infrastructure programs

ACS, FCC and Ferrovial: access strategy to the infrastructure plan

FCC. The multinational led by Pablo Colio, its CEO, is present in more than thirty markets that contribute 40.4% of the turnover of the Spanish multinational. From which they emphasize that the irruption of national and international infrastructure programs, the appearance of different funds and lines of financing, represent a key pillar to support a post-Covid recovery.

The infrastructure sector plays a role as an economic tractor, in all its variants and in the short and medium term: employment and growth in business activity. In addition to the economic locomotive function, the sector, through the design and construction of infrastructures, allows on the one hand the improvement of the quality of life of citizens and on the other hand, the fulfillment of the objectives of sustainable development, in all its seventeen slopes.

For FCC Construcción, the US, Europe, the UK, Spain, the Middle East and different LATAM countries are strategic growth areas. All of them develop ambitious infrastructure plans that structure the territory, with FCC Construcción having an active presence in all the aforementioned areas, with the design and execution of different transport infrastructure projects, key for countries and their citizens: A465 in Wales ( United Kingdom), Lines 4, 5 and 6 Riyadh Metro or Maya Train (Mexico) are clear sample buttons of the sustainable and innovative infrastructures that we develop.

Regarding Next Generation resources, the company considers that, in the case of Spain, projects for housing rehabilitation and urban regeneration, water purification and sanitation networks, prevention of avenues, waste plan, public transport, transportation should be prioritized. freight and conventional rail, urban mobility, safe, connected and sustainable mobility, public facilities -with reinforcements in health infrastructures-, digital and ecological transformation.

In FCC’s opinion, public-private collaboration “has positioned itself as a necessary tool for the financing, design and execution of national and international infrastructure projects”. The public investment needs in Spain in the next three years are estimated, according to the Spanish Government, at 6% of GDP per year, to bring the country into line with the ratios of the most advanced OECD countries.

Infrastructures, therefore, have the capacity to mobilize large volumes of short-term investment and to generate a structural impact on society and the economy as a whole, thanks to their multiplier effect, since they create employment and drag other sectors. For this, company sources explain, “public-private collaboration is also essential, which facilitates increasing the investment capacity of tractor projects and mobilizing companies and social agents, reaching the entire productive fabric.” Similarly, “to monitor the impact of public and private investment, it is necessary to implement horizontal regulatory reforms that allow a general improvement in productivity and greater efficiency in public spending.”

“Spain faces the challenge of injecting into our economy, in the current five years, 72,000 million euros in loans and 68,000 million euros in subsidies, up to a total of 140,000 million euros, through plans that allow us to continue adapting ourselves to the Sustainable Development Goals, to whose fulfillment the granting of aid is strictly conditioned “.

ACS. The business strategy of the multinational chaired by Florentino Pérez is based on a clear commitment to the group’s “geographical diversification”, with which it aims to “mitigate the adversities of the macroeconomic environment”, both nationally and internationally, and the cyclical effects “typical of construction activity ”. A constant search for growth opportunities in “more favorable environments” that help consolidate ACS’s presence in countries with stable dynamism.

The company owns “more than 85%” of its portfolio in industrialized markets in which, due to the collateral damage of Covid-19, they have slowed down and reduced contracting activities, with a slowdown in awards and effects of calendar in new bidding processes. In 2020, however, in these same enclaves – mostly North American and European – levels of “solidity were achieved, with a positive evolution, in comparable terms in key markets. Given the succession of infrastructure plans that have emerged to support the takeoff of the post-covid cycle.

“The ACS Group’s business model is increasingly integrated into the entire infrastructure value chain ”; reinforced with the acquisition of Abertis in 2018, despite its negative contribution to the group in 2020. Before the infrastructure boom, the Spanish multinational had already identified “a portfolio of more than 150 PPP’s projects for a total value of 225,000 million euros to be developed between 2021 and 2024, located in regions considered strategic.

In the same way that “it has a very competitive position in the development of energy infrastructures”. Another of the mainstays in government expansion plans. “Currently, the portfolio with this project profile amounts to 80 energy assets; renewable energy totaling about 3,700 MW, 5,842 kilometers of transmission lines, desalination, irrigation and water purification projects, among others ”.

In 2020, the ACS Group’s activities generated 1,245 million euros. To a large extent, due to the good performance of the American and European markets. Although also due to the funds generated by the rotation of concessional and energy assets, and by the dividends received from Abertis, the diversification of the sources of cash generation and the efficient control of working capital. A strategic framework that will allow the company to take advantage of the investment niches in renewables and infrastructure that are opening up in the current context.

“Building resilient infrastructures, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation” are the leitmotif of its corporate plan. With adaptations of its infrastructure projects to the new regulations on sustainability (better management of natural resources, use of sustainable materials), increases in investment and the development of renewable energy projects, supporting the process of decarbonization of the economy , as well as R + D + i to improve the efficiency of green technologies.

That is, with advances towards new technologies, more efficient and focused, for example, on smart-green buildings; to sustainable mobility development and management systems or Smart Cities. The growing use of PPP models in financing infrastructure projects, mainly in countries where the regulation was not yet ready to accept them, and which “is considerably increasing available resources and generating investment opportunities.” In addition to the “growing interest of private capital in socially responsible investments (“ sustainable finance ”,“ impact investing ”,“ Green and social bonds ”).

ACS’s Infrastructure area includes construction activities through Dragados and Hochtief, as well as concessions, mainly from Iridium and the participation of Abertis. Business line “aimed at carrying out all types of Civil Works projects (development of infrastructures such as highways, railway, maritime and airport works), in addition to Building (residential buildings, social facilities and facilities), infrastructure services in the railway, transport, communications and technology sectors, in the energy, resources, water and defense sectors, or those related to mining (carried out by CIMIC, mainly in Asia Pacific), and in the development and operation of transport concessions .

Projects that are carried out through direct construction models for clients, both institutional and private, or through public-private collaboration alliances, in which the ACS Group covers the entire value chain of the concession business; from the conception of the project to its financing, to its construction, start-up and operation. The geographic regions with the greatest prominence in this ACS corporate segment are North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

“Mainly, in advanced markets and with geopolitical security, in the macroeconomic order and in the legal section.” In which the decentralized structure of the Infrastructure activity, together with the specialization and complementarity between the different companies, allows the ACS Group to tackle larger and more complex projects in a more agile and close way ”.

Ferrovial. The multinational company chaired by Rafael del Pino announced at the beginning of last year its Horizon 24 Plan, its strategy for the 2020-2024 period that places the firm’s priority focus on the promotion, construction and management of sustainable infrastructures. This plan defines four strategic priorities, fully in force in 2021, explain Ferrovial sources.

The first one is related to people, the main asset of the company and whose maxim is to ensure their health, integrity and well-being. In addition to creating the right work environment for workers to develop their full professional skills. Finally, strive to attract local talent and, of course, do so under diversity criteria. Increasing the presence of women at Ferrovial, especially in management positions, is one of its fundamental priorities.

The second is sustainable growth, developing and operating infrastructure assets of high concession value in its priority markets, rotating mature assets and always seeking excellence in the return to our shareholders. “The company will continue to focus its activity on its main markets (USA, Canada, Spain, United Kingdom and Poland).

But it also studies and evaluates opportunities in other areas such as Australia, Europe and Latin America. With preference given to financial discipline, which will continue to be a priority for Ferrovial. “Proof of this are the recent awards obtained in several priority markets, such as the expansion of the Texas highway I-35 in San Antonio for 1,500 million dollars or the reconstruction of the Warsaw West railway station for 433 million euros,” they explain from the company.

The third focuses on operational excellence, “based on a new operating model that makes the company more agile, efficient and innovative.” Furthermore, Ferrovial will continue to proactively seek to maintain its presence in sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainable Index, Carbon Disclosure Project or FTSE4Good.

Finally, the fourth strategic priority is innovation, disruptive in the corporate field, incremental in the business units, and always with sponsors and return on investments clarify the same sources. “Ferrovial is going to continue with a firm commitment to innovation in mobility, already materialized in projects such as AIVIA, for the management of smart corridors or vertiports”.

The multinational ensures that “they are following the Recovery Plan promoted by the European Union, known as Next Generation.” The company is in permanent contact with local entities to jointly develop its proposals. And, up to this moment, Ferrovial leads 38 projects and participates as a partner in another 24, say the same sources. “The investment amount of the 38 projects it promotes exceeds 5,000 million euros in urban rehabilitation, transformation of industrial estates, circular economy and urban mobility.”

Ferrovial’s participation in these projects responds “to the company’s vocation to be an active actor in the development and transformation of the country, in an effort that requires the participation of the public and private sectors.” Likewise, the company “is attentive to similar processes that occur in other countries where we are, such as the US, Poland or the United Kingdom.”