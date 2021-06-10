Constanza, daughter of Edith González, reappears and looks more and more like her mother

Constanza, Edith González’s daughter, looks more like her mother every day. The young woman, who will soon be 17 years old, leads a very private life after the death of her mother in June 2018. That is why over the weekend a photograph in which she appears with her father, Santiago Creel, He caught the attention of Edith’s followers, because they did not stop noticing how great she is and how much she resembles the actress.

© @ santiagocreelmConstanza reappeared on social media this weekend

Rarely do Edith’s only daughter have a public presence on social media. However, he posed for a family photo with his father, his stepmother Paulina Velasco and his half sisters.

“I went to vote in the company of my family, I have no doubt that today will be a great day for our country and for our democracy. The future of Mexico is decided today with your participation. Let’s go Mexico! ”The Mexican politician wrote, showing his inked thumb as a mark of having cast his vote.

However, his followers were more struck by how big Constanza looks. In addition to leaving comments about her undeniable beauty, the public noticed how smiling she appeared in the image in which she was holding the leash of one of her pets.

© @ edithgonzalezmx1Constanza is the only daughter of Edith González

Her long blonde hair, as well as the shape of her smile, made everyone remember the late actress. He also called attention to how great he looks, and there was no shortage of people who assured that he could dedicate himself to the world of modeling.

The other love of Edith González

On that unfortunate day in 2018, Edith not only left a hole in the hearts of her family, friends and followers. Her then husband, Lorenzo Lazo, he resented the loss of the woman he loved so much and that life took from him after an optimistic fight against cancer.

© @ lazomargainLorenzo Lazo found love again in Lourdes Peláez