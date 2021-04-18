Constància takes the three points against Platges de Calvia (2-1)

04/18/2021 at 5:59 PM CEST

The Constancy won at home 2-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Sunday in the Nou Camp d’Inca. With this defeat the Calviense team was placed in third position after the end of the match, while the Constancy is sixth.

The first part of the duel began in a positive way for the Calviense team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Toni Jou moments after the start of the match, in minute 3, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

In the second half the local team scored a goal, which put the tables with a goal from Kike in minute 72. Subsequently, the Inquero team scored, which managed to come back through a goal of Agustin Giaquinto moments before the final whistle, in 88, concluding the confrontation with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

The coach of the Constancy gave entrance to Julian, Kike, Agustin Giaquinto Y Sergi batle for Saul, Mateu Roca, Campoy Y Partner, Meanwhile he Platges de Calvia gave the green light to Bigas, Valverde, Jaume, Elm Y Marc Matas, which came to replace Josemi, Gori, Gurrionero, Marc Y Gurri.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one for frames, of the local team and one for Gori, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Constancy he is left with 38 points and the Platges de Calvia with 45 points.

On the second day the Constancy will play against him Formentera at home, while the Platges de Calvia will face the Andratx in his fiefdom.

Data sheetConstancy:Joan Riutort, Joan, Buades Collell, Bauzá, Saúl (Julian, min.58), Marcos, Pareja (Sergi Batle, min.79), Mateu Roca (Kike, min.58), Campoy (Agustin Giaquinto, min.66) , Jose A and ChusPlatges de Calvia:Noel Steven, Blai, Javi Ramos, Toni Jou, Gurri (Marc Matas, min.79), Gori (Valverde, min.51), Marc (Olmo, min.79), Pajuelo, Josemi (Bigas, min.51), Bardolet and Gurrionero (Jaume, min.73)Stadium:Nou Camp d’IncaGoals:Toni Jou (0-1, min. 3), Kike (1-1, min. 72) and Agustin Giaquinto (2-1, min. 88)