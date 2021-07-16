Conspiracy Theory Believers Have Less Critical Thinking

Believing in conspiracy theories is the order of the day and, to a certain extent, it is even normal in the human being. However, sometimes we go overboard with these beliefs and assume that certain hoaxes are actually true. In fact, celebrities like Miguel Bosé or Victoria Abril have even said that masks are not necessary or that vaccines are not safe; when we know that Both are necessary in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in which we are still immersed.

In fact, one of the things these people often claim is that they are awake. Or directly that others do not have critical thinking as well developed as yours. This would clash directly with the findings of a new study published in Applied Cognitive Psychology, as reported from PsyPost. The author of the study is Anthony Lantian, associate professor of social psychology at the University of Paris Nanterre.

The result? That, contrary to what some conspiracy believers think; critical thinking skills are negatively related with the belief in conspiracy theories. And that those who do not have so many beliefs of this type do tend to have truly critical thinking. That is the conspirators are not as awake as they think.

The study

It should be noted, before commenting on this study, how the research was carried out. In two batches, a total of 338 college students completed a French version of the Ennis-Weir Critical Thinking Essay Test, translated by one of the study’s co-authors. This questionnaire evaluated the students’ ability to understand an argument and formulate a written response to it.

In tests, the researchers found that youth with lower scores were more likely to agree with certain statements. For example: “Certain significant events have been the result of the activity of a small group that secretly manipulates world events” and “The power that heads of state have is secondary to that of unknown small groups that really control world politics. “. We already know these two phrases, right? They are very common thoughts among people who tend to believe conspiracy theories.

The conclusions: negative association between conspiracy theories and critical thinking

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

“Two things emerge from our two studies. First, the more people believe in conspiracy theories, the worse they perform on a test of critical thinking ability. This test is characterized by an open format that highlights various areas of critical thinking ability in the context of argumentation, “Lantian comments in the publication.

“Second, if we look at subjective feeling of being a critical thinker (rather than critical thinking ability more objectively assessed by the test mentioned above) we find no evidence of higher (or lower) subjective ability. of critical thinking among those who subscribe the most to conspiracy theories. does not match the cliché conspiracy theorists who see themselves as critical thinkers. “

At the moment, those who say they are more critical than anyone and believe in conspiracy theories do not seem to have that much relationship. But it will be necessary to continue investigating, since the sample is not too large and it is a limiting factor to take into account.

The study sample will have to be expanded

Due to the limitation of the study, to better understand this negative relationship, more studies will be needed. “Like any other study, there are limitations. First, the methodological design of our studies prevents us from concluding that the lack of critical thinking capacity plays a role. causal role in increasing belief in conspiracy theories. We can only state that there is a negative association between these two variables, “Lantian explained.

“Another limitation is the difficulty of generalize these results to other contexts. If this result can be extrapolated beyond French-speaking psychology students, it would require further study, “concludes the study’s principal investigator.

But at the moment it seems that it is clear: the people who most believe in conspiracy theories do not have more developed critical thinking than the rest. Although to see what came first, whether to believe in them or the lack of critical thinking, and to be able to extrapolate it to other areas, more studies will be necessary.

