The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has already claimed thousands of deaths worldwide, has generated several theories regarding its origin. The following are the most widely disclosed conspiracy hypotheses about the virus:

Theory 1: The United States created the virus to hinder China’s economic rise

China It is the country that in the last 30 years has had a valuable growth in its economy. It has long overcome United Kingdom, Germany and Japan. It is currently the second economic power above the United States. However, experts predict that in a few years the Asian giant will overtake Washington.

According to this theory, this would be cause for discomfort on the part of United States, who does not want to lose economic control, and of course, geopolitical. What would happen in a continuous attempt to sabotage the Chinese economy. Some arguments support this theory. One of them were tariffs in excess of $ 50 billion that the government of Donald trump applied to Chinese products in March 2018.

Further, the conflict with Huawei. The Washington government prohibited American companies from trading with the Chinese company. Which implied that Huawei could not use updates to the operating system of Google on mobile Android.

Those in the north argued that this decision was because Huawei is one of the many suspicious companies that puts their national security at risk. This obstacle arises after the Huawei project to be the pioneer of technology 5G. WuhanThe focus of the viral outbreak was the first Chinese city to launch this technology.

What is speculated is that the United States wants at all costs to prevent China have the economic power that they still have, and that to achieve their objective they will put into action any strategy of economic sabotage.

The government’s chancellor of the Republic of China claimed last week that the Coronavirus is presumed to have been introduced into China by the army of United States.A fact that according to them, it would have happened in the last world military games of October in Wuhan.

After analyzing 100 genome samples from 12 countries, the sources of infection and the routes of spread, medical researchers and intelligence personnel in China they conclude that the virus did not originate in the seafood market, but was introduced there from another location, that is, that patient 0, whom they have not yet found, came to the market and from there, due to the agglomeration Own to the place, it quickly spread to buyers.

Theory 2: Biological weapon for population reduction

This theory refers that in the world there is a small elite with great power. A group of people called The Bilderberg Club, who control political and economic power worldwide. This is what the investigative journalist talks about Daniel Stulin, in his book History of the Bildelberg Club.

The ultimate goal of this elite is to control global overpopulation, which under the pseudo-arguments of limited resources and lack of space, intends to continue to retain its class privileges.

According to his vision, his status would be above the lives of others. For this The Bilderberg Club executes several strategies, one of them is the process of deindustrialization to generate more extreme poverty, and thus widen the gap between rich and poor.

Another strategy is the war between nations. Cultural warfare is also part of this network. Through a system of entertainment (cinema, fashion, idols, etc.), human beings are encouraged not to focus on what is really important and consume everything that allows them to adapt to the system and assimilate that overpopulation is a problem.

The virus, according to this theory, was mentalized by this elitist group, who would be intellectually and financially behind its creation.

In 2018, the prestigious magazine Science, denounced that the Pentagon, could be using biological weapons with the project “allied insects“, Which supposedly seeks to modify the genetic material of some insects to combat certain pests that kill crops. Recall that the United States has a budget for its biological weapons development program since 1943.

Theory 3: China was the creator ofl Coronavirus

Those who defend this idea state that it was China the virus creator as a strategy to deal with its own overpopulation. In the city of Wuhan, origin of the outbreak, is the biological laboratory BSL-4, center of maximum level of biosecurity, and which belongs to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It is speculated that it was in that institution where the virus was created, or perhaps where the situation would have gotten out of control.

The main argument is that the People’s Republic of China has been suffering from overpopulation for many years. He has tried to control it since 1970 without much success. In the time of the leader Mao Zedong, people were given the children they wanted.

Starting in the 1970s, the government implemented a policy of greater control. At first it provided that people only have one child, then this policy was extended to two children. Ergo, the creation of the Coronavirus would have as its object what is already taking place around the virus. It affects more seniors and very little to minors.

About this theory. In 1981, the American Dean R. Koontz wrote a novel titled “The Eyes of Darkness”, Where he tells the story of a pandemic called “Wuhan-400” developed in China. The strange thing about this science fiction story is that it is set in the year 2020.

Theory 4: Created to stop environmental deterioration

A final hypothesis has to do with those lobbies against the global warming. It is presumed that the virus was created in order to stop environmental pollution in the world, but especially in the major polluting countries.

Therefore, the virus would have been implanted not only in China, but also in United States Simultaneously, both countries are currently the biggest polluters. The consequences of this theory would be to paralyze industries, automobile circulation, and all those factors that contribute to global warming in the short term.

