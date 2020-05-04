Undoubtedly, having debts is something that causes people concern. Especially when they lose their jobs or what they earn is not enough to be able to pay off their credits. In this type of situation, they may request an agreement with their bank to end the problem. Normally, there are three options available to you so that you can pay: consolidation, restructuring or a ‘deduction’ from the debt.

According to Condusef, all those who have a debt with these institutions can request any of the 3 alternatives. However, it recommends that you only consider them in an extreme case.

Despite the above, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, also indicates that they can be a suitable solution if they are used in the correct way.

Read Types of charges when you pay late your credit card

Read How to block my Credit Bureau?

1. Consolidation of a debt

With this alternative you can join or group all your debts into one. For this, the Financial Institution will give you the opportunity to move the negative balance of different credit cards to one.

To make it work better, you should check which bank or card offers you the conditions, interests and commissions that suit you best. For example, which one does the Total Annual Cost (CAT) lower.

The first thing you will save with this mechanism is the annual commission. You can (and should) cancel those cards that you have already consolidated and are now settled.

You can do this with cards from the same bank or from different banks. The mechanism works like this: the bank with which you make the agreement will ‘pay’ the debt of your other cards, but in return you will pay him under the conditions that they establish. That is why it is so important that you review information, do accounts, and determine where it is best.

There are different banks that allow you to do this, but each can have their own payment and benefits scheme. Among the most recurring are:

They allow the transfer of other debts on bank and departmental cards.

The minimum amount they assign, usually depends on the client, since there are banks that usually send invitations only to people they consider suitable for this program.

The line of credit that they offer is usually assigned by the Financial Institution.

They have terms from 6 to 48 months, although there is the possibility that it is open.

Take into account that not all banks offer this option.

2. Restructuring of a debt or credit

In this alternative, the most common is that you reach an agreement about the extension of the term, perhaps the decrease in the interest rate or that fixed payments apply to you. This is an excellent option if you are looking to keep a good rating on your credit history.

3. The ‘take away’ of a debt or credit

This last alternative allows you to make an agreement with the bank, so that you liquidate the debt and you no longer have to pay more. Generally, in the ‘quitas’ you pay only a total part of what is owed, that is, they will apply a discount. It is probably the cheapest of the three options, but it hurts you because it will appear in your credit history, and in the case of credit cards, you will lose the right to continue using them.

How you see, these are different options that allow you to get out of the problem. The most important thing is that you find one that suits your circumstances and I generate fewer later conflicts.

.