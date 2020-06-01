Pedro G. Briceño

Consistency has been a hallmark of Edwin Encarnacion’s career during his 15 major league campaigns.

Last season, although he barely participated in 109 games and exhausted 418 innings, it did not prevent him from registering his eighth consecutive year in which he exceeds 30 home runs (34), a record that placed him next to Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Albert Belle, Mike Piazza , Jeff Bagwell and Mark Teixeira to equalize in fifth place among the players with the most extensive number of seasons over the 30 homers with a total of eight.

Since 2012, his fourth year with the Toronto Blue Jays, he allowed him to start a crusade that by then has allowed him to shoot 297 homers during that span, the most in the stretch, which are five more than his compatriot Nelson recorded. Cross.

“Every day I must thank God for allowing me to keep playing for 15 years in the Major Leagues, only he has made this possible,” said the 37-year-old slugger, after participating as the central guest in the Sports Week program produced by the journalist Héctor J. Cruz, every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm CDN Sport.

Interviewed from his country estate, in which in this coronavirus season he enjoys great time with his wife Karen Yapoort, their little son of just over a year, as well as other family members, Encarnación prepares for his 16th campaign, this time with the Medias Chicago Whites, their sixth franchise in the big top. After signing a $ 12 million pact for a season, the 34-homer and 86-RBI hitter in 2019 hopes to continue accumulating magnificent records for years to come and if qualities allow him to at least get close to being active when they arrive. all 40.

Although he recognizes that the family already requires more space, in addition to understanding that baseball has taken a great turn since that 2005 when he debuted at the age of 22 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Sabermetry, computers are more and more latent in baseball and even measure you if you have lost defensive powers, if you no longer hit pitches with the power of the recent past, they are one of the things that attack the most veteran players, a circle in which they are incarnation, for the benefit of the youngest.

However, he will not let this affect him and despite the break he remains in constant work, in his case with Jim Clarson, a physical trainer, with whom he has worked for the last years, because he does not want to be overweight by the time baseball resumes its activities in the A time when the pandemic, as well as the team owners and the Players Association allow it.

Nelson Cruz, a good example

It is also seen in the mirror of Nelson Cruz, his compatriot, who at 39 years old does not stop working, keeps him with the strength to continue in the majors, more with a farewell he had in 2019, with 41 homers, 108 produced and a good .311 average.

With 414 homers, 1,242 thrusts and 1,807 hits, with the possibility of being one more Dominican to reach 2,000, Encarnación does not have specific goals to complete at the end of his career, but he does show his pride in the productivity he has been able to achieve during your stay.

Baker great leader

When listing the group of strategists for whom he has played, Edwin has a special chapter for Dusty Baker, the winner of 840 games in his long managerial career.

“He was a great mentor for me, because when I started with Cincinnati he gave me the confidence to feel like a star being a rookie in the club and that helped me in my development,” said Encarnación in his virtual interview with Cruz, from his farm. in Higuey. Although Baker placed him in his special place, Edwin felt blessed to have played with other great strategists such as Terry Francona, Cito Gaston, John Farrell, as well as Aaron Boone with the Yankees.

His dad, his great mentor.

For Edwin, his father Don Elpidio who died in December 2019 records the most special chapter in his life and career. “Without a doubt, he was my great mentor, my guide on the best paths,” said the immortal of the sport of La Romana, in decaptlon, athletics. Even one of his fondest memories was when his parents first saw him play.