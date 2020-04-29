On the morning of this Wednesday, the 29th, the activities carried out by startups were considered “essential” by President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette (DOU). This means that companies would have the power to return to their offices, even in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, if that is the order given by states and municipalities. But, according to startups heard by state, the plan is for employees to continue working from their homes until it is safe for everyone to leave home.

With more than 2,700 employees, Nubank said in a note “not having plans to return to the office in the very short term”. Operating remotely since March 12, the company says it follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Also through a note, QuintoAndar said it will “keep its teams in remote work” – the startup, which had to make a cut of 8% in its vacancies in the last weeks, today it has about a thousand employees.

Loft, which has about 500 people on its team – most of them, allocated before the pandemic in an office in the region of Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo – stated that “it awaits the guidelines of the government of the State of São Paulo to execute his plan for a gradual resumption and protected from collective work “.

Also in a note, the company said it will only resume work when state authorities authorize it, restricting the presence of employees to 50% of the office’s occupation. A unicorn since January, Loft has also said it plans to measure employee temperature, make masks mandatory, as well as tests to see if anyone is sick. The company is also going to prohibit risk group employees from returning to the office.

Sought by state, the Google Campus press office, an innovation space that brings together startups in acceleration and impact programs, located in the south side of the city of São Paulo, informed that nothing changes with the decree in the Official Gazette this Wednesday.

In addition, market sources in the startup ecosystem that chose not to identify themselves assess that the measure should have little impact on the activity of the sector, since, as technology companies, startups have adapted well to the remote work system – many of them, even, already had this type of functioning even before the pandemic crisis of the new coronavirus.

