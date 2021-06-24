“Considerable distances” for De Paul’s arrival at Atlético

06/23/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

The arrival of Rodrigo De Paul at Atlético seems to be going for a long time. Despite the fact that in recent days there was talk of a close agreement, Udinese himself has denied that the situation is that although he did recognize the favoritism of the mattress box to win his star.

“There are negotiations for De Paul and Atlético de Madrid is one of the most advanced, but distances are still considerable. Other clubs like him too. Negotiations have not yet taken off & rdquor;, said Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese sports director, on Radio Kiss Kiss’. Udinese wants to enter about 40 million for his transfer, an amount that Atlético is not willing to reach for now. One of the latest offers was approaching 30 plus a player as a bargaining chip.

“The negotiation is not over yet, but it is on track. It is fair that with 27 years he wants to leave and when that happens we will be ready to replace him. There is still nothing signed and some things have to be filed. Atlético have an advantage over De Paul, but they have not yet closed an agreement, otherwise it would be official & rdquor ;, Marino himself added in ‘Tutti Convocati’.