The Detroit Tigers can be sure of one thing: They have the top pick in the draft.

The rest is uncertain, including what the recruitment will be like, where and when it will take place and how the selections will be made.

“This is probably going to present different challenges,” said Scott Pleis, director of amateur talent recruitment in Detroit. “It will simply be different. This will not affect the final result. It’s just going to be a different way to get to that result. “

The NFL experienced this last week. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he conducted a draft as a collective conference call. The session included video screens, conversations through the Zoom application and other technological innovations.

And the result was appealing to viewers.

Normally, the college baseball season would be in full swing right now, giving MLB clubs a chance to monitor top prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft. However, high school and college games are suspended by the health crisis.

Thus, the managers cannot do much, during what is – needless to say – an anomalous year.

Each team faces similar obstacles.

“The challenges are in the fact that they stopped playing baseball when about six weeks had passed since the spring season,” said Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. “So that has been the biggest obstacle we have had to face. Fortunately, we got into this draft thing very seriously. We did a lot of stuff from before, especially regarding the prospects for the top rounds. We feel really good about what’s in the country. ”

An agreement reached in March between the Major Leagues and the players’ union paved the way for changes to the draft, which was due to take place June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, to coincide with the Collegiate World Series.

Under the terms of the deal, obtained by The Associated Press, Major League Baseball has the right to postpone the 2020 and 2021 draft dates even to July 20.

Also, rounds could be reduced from 40 to five in 2020 and to 20 in 2021.

Bonds for signing contracts would be deferred. The prizes for players not recruited in the draft could not exceed $ 20,000.

It would not be a minor decision for the draft to be shortened to five rounds. From 2006 to 2010 – a sample of five years with players who had a lot of time to contribute – the first five rounds of the draft meant a total of 2,203.5 wins over replacement, a complicated lozenge statistic, according to records from the Baseball-Reference site. com.

In the case of players from the sixth to the 40th round, the figure was 961.9. Players recruited into the draft but who did not sign a contract are not included in these totals.

Although much of the value is obviously concentrated in the early rounds, players recruited from the sixth round can have productive careers in the majors. One of the most notable cases is that of Jacob deGrom, a two-time National League Cy Young winner, who was selected in the ninth round by the Mets in 2010.

This year, the market for players who are not drafted in the draft could be crucial.

“We are going to really prepare as if we were going to have 40 rounds,” Pleis said. “We are going to analyze them all, to rank them as we have always done.”

College programs could reap the benefits of a shortened draft and capped bonuses by other players. There may be less incentive for prospects to leave school earlier.

Uncertainty about this year’s minor league season and even next year’s college season could lead to some difficult decisions.

Will there be a place to play when a prospect decides to leave or stay?

“I think there is some information that you would like to know, and that’s when I think that clubs really can differentiate themselves,” said Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels.

“I think we are going to focus on that, to demonstrate to the players, their parents, the coaches and the people that we care about these players, that we are going to do our best to take care of our people and to achieve the development of our players, within and off the field, “he added.

Shane Farrell, scouting director for the Toronto Blue Jays, said social distancing measures have created a different routine.

“Telling a scout that he is going to spend a Friday night at home, in March, April or May, is something we were not used to,” he said. “We are spending a lot of time communicating over the phone, whether by voice or text.”

Pleis said his team has quite a few videos that he can use to evaluate players. The obvious problem is that some prospects may have stepped back this year.

And there is no way to detect that

This is a particularly delicate problem for high school players, whose bodies can change significantly from season to season.

“It is difficult for these guys, because we need to see them more. We have a little more information on college players, ”Pleis said.

The logistics of the draft itself would be a less serious concern. The NFL just completed its draft from a distance without much difficulty.

And to begin with, the baseball draft involves a much less flashy production.

The point is for teams to make informed decisions.

“Of course, we’d love to have infinite time to spot, assess, and meet talents,” said Farrell. “But that is not possible this year, and we are going to do things with what we have at the moment.”

