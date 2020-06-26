History comes from far away, nothing less than in 1995 the first E3 ever. That year, the companies did not hold live conferences, but rather quoted journalists in “keynotes” in which the strategy for the coming months was anticipated. And then is when Sony “broke the deck” with one of the most unusual presentations ever.

Sega had announced that Saturn would be available the next day at a price of $ 399. So Steve Race (President of Sony Computer Entertainment America) He took the stage to make one of the shortest and most memorable interventions in the industry: “Two Ninenty Nine”. Three words, with him price of PlayStation ($ 100 less than its competition) and that it was enough to get into the pocket of the assistants, and a large part of the future buyers).

Just 10 seconds had served Race to “win” that battle, and the companies have not forgotten. The last example was E3 2013, in which Sony announced the price of PS4 ($ 399) cheaper than the one Microsoft had given the day before for Xbox One ($ 499). Obviously the price is not the reason that one console sells more than another, but it was an additional purchase reason to lean towards one or the other machine, in particular because they were launched a week apart.

And this is not foreign to other companies, since Nintendo lowered the GameCube launch price to 199 euros just two weeks before putting it on the European market.

Now we face a new Price battle between PS5 and Xbox Series X. One so fierce that we do not even have official communication from any of the companies – they are the consoles that are most delaying their price. But this cat-and-mouse game between Sony and Microsoft benefits us all.

The business model of consoles and video games is similar to that of razors. Hardware is released at a low price (even with negative margins) to rrecover the investment in the medium term, with the benefits of the games. This allows hardware prices to “dance” until the last minute.

First they jumped rumors that PS5 would cost 400 euros (the digital version) through a “placeholder” in the Amazon France online store. It is a fairly affordable price, if we consider the components of the machine, but it is not confirmed. Now there are new rumors that this will be too the price of xbox series x (just as attractive) and that the less powerful console (Series S or Project Lockhart) would go on sale without a disk drive at a price of 200 euros (which is a real bombshell).

We do not know if it is a “probe balloon” (we will have to wait until next Microsoft conference, with the presentation of the great games “first party” of their studios), but it is a good sign for users, If neither company wants to miss the train, they should launch PS5 and Xbox Series X at a competitive price, and the smaller it is, the greater the user base that will make the leap to the new generation at Christmas 2020.

We live an exciting moment; not only because of the games that will come with the new consoles, but because it can be a very affordable generation. And it was about time.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Martínez.