Consequences of the energy transition according to Aberdeen

A major energy transition is already underway, as the world races to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. But what will it mean for the poorest communities? How can you ensure that climate policy is fair? And what are the implications for investors?

The race has started

In 2021, a lot of political and financial capital will be devoted to the fight against climate change. This reflects the growing awareness on the part of individuals, companies, investors and policy makers of how crucial and urgent the climate is. We see it in politics: the green approach of the new Biden administration in the United States, the greater roll-out of the European Green Deal, and China’s ambitious new climate targets. We also see it in investment practices: Investors are increasingly turning to green solutions, both to foster the transition and to benefit from the growth opportunities it offers.

World upheaval

It is undeniable that addressing climate change means shifting dependence on fossil fuels for renewable energy sources. The implications for the world economy are enormous. It marks the end of fossil fuel production. And profound changes will have to be made in supply chains in many sectors, especially manufacturing and transportation. The world will also have to create new networks for the production and distribution of green energy.

The price to pay

This energy transition will bring with it significant employment opportunities in renewable energy research, extraction and distribution and in business adaptation. But the global shift to clean fuels will also mean shutting down energy extraction plants around which entire communities and economies are built. The consequences of this change for communities could be profoundly damaging if not managed properly.

Read more

Meaningful and well-intentioned policies to foster the green transition risk hitting the poorest households hardest. For example, the withdrawal of fossil fuel subsidies by governments is likely to drive up housing and transportation prices. Richer households can switch to greener energy and electric cars, thanks to government incentive schemes. However, this change will have a cost that the poorest households will not be able to bear.

This income disparity also applies at the national level. Developed markets have so far benefited from growth driven by fossil fuels. However, emerging markets are expected to undertake the costly switch to renewables to meet the demands of developed markets. In particular, for emerging markets with fossil fuel resources, this represents a significant sacrifice of potentially lucrative and cheap energy for populations less well off than their counterparts in developed markets.

These examples illustrate how the unintended negative economic and social consequences of the energy transition would disproportionately affect the most vulnerable households and societies at the local, national and global levels.

A just transition

But not all is lost. Policy makers have the opportunity to act at all levels to mitigate the economic and social difficulties of the energy transition. Additionally, they can leverage the transition to create opportunities for communities left behind by globalization and harmed by the Covid crisis.

Policy makers can take advantage of the ecological transition to create opportunities for communities left behind by globalization, and harmed by the Covid crisis

At the local level, communities that depend on the income and employment of carbon-intensive industry are at risk if production is shut down due to the switch to green energy. These communities must be consulted early in the political transition to ensure that their concerns are incorporated into political solutions. These solutions include requalification, support for social welfare, and strategies to create economic activity in affected communities. For example, green energy production facilities could be located where fossil fuels were previously extracted, to create alternative job opportunities.

Success at the local level requires community collaboration and a local government that understands the community’s challenges. Central government support is also needed when necessary, for social welfare, financing infrastructure investments and other initiatives.

The central government also has a crucial role in setting national climate regulations, incentives and investments. The reality of transition is that throughout the period of change, people are at risk of losing their jobs.

Communities could suffer a “brain drain” if major employers are forced to close. There are two important messages for governments. First, climate policy should incorporate a comprehensive economic impact analysis with the participation of businesses and citizens. This will allow policy makers to fully understand the potential negative side effects of a given climate policy.

The second related message is that this is an environment that requires smart government regulation and fiscal support. This means minimizing the economic and social costs of the transition, while maximizing the opportunities to create jobs and green infrastructure. By its very nature, the energy transition will involve increased public spending, investment, and regulation. Well-done policy and regulation can provide a safety net and reveal opportunities for those who risk being left behind.

What does this mean for investors?

For investors, this implies that we can expect more government intervention as a result of the climate change agenda. That is not bad; it can be a sign that governments are acting to reduce the reaction to the transition and to enhance long-term growth potential.

Globally, things get complicated. Governments in developed markets leading the fight against climate change must recognize the inequality it creates between advanced and emerging economies. Investment in and assistance to affected emerging markets can help generate greater global acceptance of climate solutions and enable societies in poorer regions to build an industry around green technology.

Neither of these policies is straightforward to enact, especially when it comes to the emerging versus developed markets agenda. However, these policies are essential, not only to ensure a just transition, but also to minimize the risks of the transition itself. The anti-globalization movement highlights the dangers of a rising tide that will not set all ships to sea. Policy makers must not make the same mistakes with climate change. Time is not on our side.