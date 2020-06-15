The challenge that the world is facing with the coronavirus becomes palpable in the NBA. The best basketball league in the world is testing its consistency and executive and union fabric in managing an unprecedented crisis, which has been completed with the uproar over the fight for racial equality that shakes the foundations of States United for a long time. The call to rebellion made by Kyrie irving, who does not see playing with the current sociopolitical environment, could have very serious consequences. In any case, even if the season ended as planned, there is a shadow of uncertainty.

– Possibility of the 2020/21 season being played, or part of it, without an audience in the stands

Adam Silver acknowledged a few days ago that 40% of the NBA’s income came from ticket sales, which gives an idea of ​​the economic impact that the coronavirus crisis is generating and how the league could end in the event of the health alert continue dormant for the next campaign. If it is true that the evolution of the pandemic changes radically in a short time, there are well-known scientific forecasts that warn of a great option for an autumn outbreak in the northern hemisphere. The Players Association leaked that in the meeting with 80 players it was assumed that it would not be played with the public next year, according to SportsYahoo.

– Options for a lockout if not played in Orlando

The economic losses that would occur in the NBA if this season is not finished, would force the commissioner to use the reason of greater cause that justifies a lockout, with the consequent breakdown of the collective agreement. This would inevitably lead to a lockout that would force renegotiation of all contracts in a situation of maximum crisis, so that everything would go down. It is estimated that the NBA generates about 8,000 million dollars a year, and if the season is not over, it is guaranteed that 2,000 million will be lost. The situation could be irreversible and there would be a before and after in the league.