Consequences of excessive use of pornography in adolescents

One of the consequences of the advent of the internet has been the increase in the use of online pornography. This has generated an increase in scientific research focused on the possible consequences of these materials.

However, a large part of the studies have exclusively evaluated the consequences in adult users. Probably, the fact that precisely the population most vulnerable to this type of content is the least studied is due, among other aspects, to ethical and practical limitations, and a certain negligence on the part of the trainers, who do not want to believe that children and adolescents adolescents access this content.

Minors have unlimited access to multiple and varied pornographic content. However, due to the evolutionary stage in which they are, characterized, among other aspects, by a still developing brain, it is more difficult for them to differentiate between reality and fiction.

It is also observed that the youngest copy the sexual behaviors that they visualize in sexually explicit materials and consider them a powerful tool for sex education.

Negative consequences

Although some authors have focused on the possible positive consequences derived from the use of pornography in young people, scientific reality shows an exponential increase in research evaluating the association between the use of pornography and multiple negative consequences.

Regarding sexual behaviors, it has been observed that those young people who consume pornography are more likely to carry out sporadic sex, sex with friends or oral and / or anal sex. They also report a greater sexual desire, greater number of sexual encounters, multiple sexual partners and earlier sexual initiation, compared to those adolescents who do not consume pornography.

However, it should be noted that other authors have not observed clear directional effects between the use of pornography and the sexual behavior of adolescents, so this would be a controversial association.

Regarding risky sexual behaviors, some authors emphasize that there is a clear association between exposure to pornography and sex without a condom in adolescents. However, other studies find this association in the adult population, but not in the case of minors.

More aggressive sexual behaviors?

Several studies suggest that young people who view violent pornography could present more aggressive sexual behaviors and a greater acceptance of dating violence, although more empirical evidence is required to obtain conclusive results.

As predisposing factors for a greater probability of consumption of pornography and its frequency, it has been found greater impulsivity, the use of alcohol and other substances in the previous year, less emotional bonding with parents, alterations in family functioning and domestic violence.

Adolescents who have been victims of family violence are more likely to consume pornography, and especially violent content. Although some authors have not been able to demonstrate a clear association between the use of pornography and alterations in psychological well-being, others highlight that those adolescents who consume pornography are more likely to report depressive and / or anxious symptoms, to report obesity and to use tobacco , alcohol and other substances. No association was found with sexual dysfunctions in adolescents, although it was in adults.

Problematic use

There is growing empirical evidence showing a clear association between pornography use and problematic pornography use. Those adolescents who consume pornography more frequently are more likely to end up reporting problematic pornography use with negative consequences for their sexual life, personal relationships and well-being, and are more likely to report depressive symptoms and greater sexual interest.

Adolescents who consume pornography on a regular basis are more likely to display negative gender attitudes, and when they perceive pornographic materials as a sex education tool, they show a greater tendency to perceive sex as a mere instrument for sexual gratification.

The association between pornography use and the factors mentioned above is highly controversial. This lack of consensus evidences the clear need for more longitudinal investigations in this line that allow reaching more solid conclusions about the possible impact that sexually explicit materials can have on the youngest and what variables can be mediators for pornography to have those pernicious effects or not.

