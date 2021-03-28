Consequences of excessive use of pornography in adolescents

One of the consequences of the arrival of the internet has been the increased use of online pornography. This has generated an increase in scientific research focused on the possible consequences of these materials.

However, a large part of the studies have exclusively evaluated the consequences in adult users. Probably the fact that precisely the most vulnerable population to this type of content be the least studied It is due, among other aspects, to ethical and practical limitations, and to a certain negligence on the part of the trainers, who do not want to believe that children and adolescents access this content.

Minors have unlimited access to multiple and varied pornographic content. However, due to the evolutionary stage in which they are, characterized, among other aspects, by a still developing brain, they find it more difficult to differentiate between reality and fiction.

It is also observed that the youngest copy the sexual behaviors they visualize in sexually explicit materials and consider them a powerful sex education tool.

Negative consequences

Although some authors have focused on the possible positive consequences derived from the use of pornography in young people, scientific reality shows an exponential increase of research evaluating the association between pornography use and multiple negative consequences.

Regarding sexual behaviors, It has been observed that those young people who consume pornography are more likely to carry out sporadic sex, sex with friends or oral and / or anal sex. They also report a greater sexual desire, greater number of sexual encounters, multiple sexual partners and earlier sexual initiation, compared to those adolescents who do not consume pornography.

However, it should be noted that other authors have not observed clear directional effects between the use of pornography and the sexual behavior of adolescents, so this would be a controversial association.

Regarding the risky sexual behaviors, some authors emphasize that there is a clear association between exposure to pornography and sex without a condom in adolescents. However, other studies find this association in the adult population, but not in the case of minors.

More aggressive sexual behaviors?

Several studies suggest that young people who view violent pornography may have more aggressive sexual behaviors and a greater acceptance of dating violence, although more empirical evidence is required to obtain conclusive results.

As predisposing factors for a greater probability of consumption of pornography and its frequency, the increased impulsivity, use of alcohol and other substances in the previous year, less emotional bonding with parents, alterations in family functioning and family violence.

Teenagers who have been victims of family violence They are more likely to consume pornography, and especially violent content. Although some authors have not been able to demonstrate a clear association between the use of pornography and alterations in psychological well-being, others highlight that those adolescents who consume pornography are more likely to refer depressive and / or anxious symptoms, to report obesity and to use tobacco, alcohol and other substances. No association has been found with sexual dysfunctions in adolescents, although yes in adults.

Problematic use

There is increasing empirical evidence showing a clear association between pornography use and problematic use of pornography. Those adolescents who consume pornography more frequently are more likely to end up reporting problematic pornography use with negative consequences for their sexual life, personal relationships and well-being, and are more likely to report depressive symptoms and greater sexual interest.

Adolescents who consume pornography on a regular basis are more likely to displaying negative gender attitudes, and when they perceive pornographic materials as a sex education tool, they show a greater tendency to perceive sex as a mere instrument for sexual gratification.

The association between pornography use and the factors mentioned above is highly controversial. This lack of consensus evidences the clear need to have more longitudinal investigations in this line that allow to reach stronger conclusions on the possible impact that sexually explicit materials can have on the youngest and what variables can be mediators for pornography to have these pernicious effects or not.

Gemma Mestre-Bach, Postdoctoral Researcher at the International University of La Rioja, UNIR – International University of La Rioja and Carlos Chiclana Actis, Associate Professor, CEU San Pablo University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.