consequences of a minimum wage of $ 15 per hour according to ODDO BHF

Is this still the case after a pandemic that has had the effect of:

a) increase unemployment benefit and, therefore, the minimum wage to accept a job and b) cause labor shortages, especially in sectors characterized by low-skilled and poorly paid jobs?

By law, the minimum established is $ 7.25 per hour, but the standard of $ 15 per hour, advocated by Amazon, for example, is increasingly common.

What if the real minimum wage were generalized at this $ 15 per hour figure?

First fact: there are 3.3 million more unemployed than in 2019, without counting all those who have a reduced working day or have become discouraged and have left the labor market.

Second fact: job vacancies could theoretically absorb all the unemployed, but recruitment is difficult.

In summary, and taking into account both facts, there are two opposing forces, one that points to the salary moderation (massive unemployment), and another to wage inflation (lack of available manpower).

To shed light on this apparent paradox, it is necessary to examine the differences between sectors, since hiring difficulties are not uniform throughout the economy. Its effect on wages also depends on the level of starting wages.

Amazon and other big employers are saying they will no longer offer jobs that pay less than $ 15 / hour, more than double the federal legal minimum.

If this is the new reserve salary, there could be sharp adjustments at the bottom of the salary scale.

A annual BLS survey details the wage levels for 800 different occupations. We use data from 2019, the latest survey unbiased by the pandemic. At that time, heWages below $ 15 / hour were paid to 31% of employees (for 15% of total payroll). But this proportion reached 80% in the case of the hotel trade and 66% in the retail trade (table).

To get an idea of ​​a wage shock, suppose the minimum suddenly rises to $ 15. For the hotels and restaurants, this would imply a 23% increase in salaries, for retail trade 12%; given the share of wages in costs, the impact on prices would be 8% and 4%, respectively, if the repercussion were total.

Total, the inflationary effect would be 0.9 percentage points. This calculation is incomplete. It does not take into account the second-round effects that could reinforce the inflationary impact, nor the possible increases in productivity that act in the other direction.

The reopening of the economy after the pandemic has magnified worker turnover. Therefore, there are wage pressures, but to date, mainly localized in the low-wage sectors that represent about 20% of the workforce and 10% of the benefit pool.