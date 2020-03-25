It is shocking to think what the global coronavirus pandemic is achieving. That some Olympic Games They are postponed is something that has never happened in a non-war context, so there are many questions that crowd the fans’ minds about how this decision can influence tennis. First of all, remember the classification criteria for the Olympic event, reviewed in detail in this article and which, roughly speaking, can be summarized in the fact that the 56 first in the ranking They would obtain the place, although always bearing in mind that no country can have more than six representatives, counting the double, so it is usually established as a standard figure the top four from nations like Spain, France or the United States, with a lot of presence among the best.

At this time, with the ranking frozen, in the men’s individual tournament the Spanish classified would be Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos. Waiting a year will make other applicants look to give themselves one last tribute, like veterans. Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano López, or what young Alejandro Davidovich try to gain positions. As for the women’s tournament, the only one classified at the moment would have been Garbiñe Muguruza as Carla Suarez there was 68 in the world. However, this postponement has been a hard blow for the Canary Islands in the event that it had contemplated the possibility of going to Tokyo, since with good tournaments in the restart, if it occurs, it could have chosen to filter between the 56 best. The Canary Island has announced its retirement from professional tennis for the end of the season, although perhaps if it were not played more, it could extend its career until next year.

Attending the doubles, Marcel Granollers he would be the only national tennis player to enter directly, which would leave a free place. Feliciano López, currently in 61st place, he would surely be delighted to be starting in Tokyo in 2021, so it will be necessary to pay attention to his evolution in both singles and doubles. As far as female doubles are concerned, just Sara Sorribes your presence would be guaranteed by ranking. In any case, it must be remembered that the variables in the doubles are remarkable since the top ten in the world can choose their partner, whatever their classification.

About Rafael Nadal, it seems impossible to think how the next year could come, but it seems evident that for a player like him, having a clear schedule in the vicinity of an Olympic event is imperative so that he can perform at his best level. The Balearic will reach the Olympic event at the age of 35, a record that shows his tremendous longevity and that if it allowed him to compete with guarantees, he would reaffirm his place in the Olympus of the gods of sport. If something is clear it is that the race to be in the Olympics Tokyo 2021 He deserved the opportunity to complete months of tournaments normally, and it will be so in the final stretch of this year and the first half of the following.

