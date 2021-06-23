Conscious expectations | Health News

Share

Life brings us challenges and it does so so that we learn, so that we evolve.

The problem is that sometimes we set such high goals and expectations, that it is very difficult for us to fulfill them.

And when that happens we sink because We feel that we are worthless, that we are unable to fulfill what we have promised to others or ourselves.

That is why it is so important to be aware of our capabilities, our time and effort, in order to set achievable goals.

CREATING CONSCIOUS EXPECTATIONS

Our expectations are the hope we have of achieving something. Normally what we expect from life, sets the goals and objectives that we set ourselves.

Each person has goals that are important: work, creating a family, studies, taking care of a loved one, something to contribute to the world, etc. Each person is unique and sets their own goals.

To create conscious expectations, there are several things to keep in mind:

Effort employed: First of all, you must identify the amount of hours or months that you will have to invest to achieve your goal. If the time you spend on it is going to take away hours of rest and sleep, rethink your expectation to something a little less ambitious. Because If you don’t take care of yourself, it will be more difficult for you to reach the summit.

Required time: I know this is not always easy because we cannot predict in advance how long it will take us to reach a certain goal. But I am sure that before going to it, you already know the accumulation of responsibilities that you will have. So become aware of the things you will have to give up To reach such a high goal

Knowledge that you have and that you lack: Knowing how to do something is key to achieving your expectations. Identify if you already have all the knowledge you need to achieve them and if you do not have all of them, be aware that you will have to train, which will take time that you could invest in the work of climbing towards the goal.

Not everything depends on you: Life is wonderful, but sometimes it brings unexpected things to us. Therefore, when you define your expectations or goals, you should allow some room for unexpected contingencies. Knowing that things change will help you be more flexible and adapt to this changing world, less frustrating on the way up.

Costs of meeting your expectation: I think this is essential. Whenever we set a goal, we are accepting that certain things will come to us, but that others will have to disappear. Before setting a very high goal or expectation, reflect on the costs, what you should give up and see if there is a balance between what you want and what you are willing to give up.

As you can see, conscious expectations arise when you take time, when you observe your internal world and the external world that surrounds you.

I believe that expectations and goals require a planning time, because they will guide our life.

Many people get carried away by ambition or the desire to achieve a certain status, and they forget what they leave behind. So many times, when we reach the top, we feel that it makes no sense and we end up rejecting what has cost us so much effort achieve.

Living consciously requires an effort, it is to be in a observation status constant of our external and internal life. And although it means taking time to reflect, I think it is one of the best things we can do, because that way we empower ourselves.

And when we regain our inner power, everything is possible. When we empower ourselves, we create the life we ​​want, a life in which happiness stays with us.

PRACTICAL EXERCISE

Make a list of 3-5 expectations you have today. Then, with each one of them, identify the time and effort it will take to fulfill them.

Also identify the things that you will have to give up and what it means for you. Once you have done this, reflect on whether you are overestimating your capabilities and if so, reframe your expectations so that they are easier to achieve.

You set your goals and expectations … be aware