The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) reported that in view of the contingency in the country due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Afores must follow certain rules for customer service.

In a statement, the regulatory body detailed that the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afore), must maintain, at all times, the operation and record of the receipt and individualization of resources from worker-employer contributions and voluntary contributions.

In addition, to avoid the physical concentration, transit or displacement of people, the provision of services will be carried out primarily through non-face-to-face means, taking advantage of the use of information technologies, electronic devices and call centers.

In this sense, he said, the channels for the attention of workers must continue uninterrupted, such as SARTEL’s free phone number 55 1328 5000; the AforeMóvil application; the service portal www.e-sar.com.mx and the service portals of the Afore themselves and the Consar’s Internet page.

Exceptionally, workers who have an appointment must be attended in branches, exclusively for the realization of essential procedures, such as total withdrawals, partial retirements for unemployment and provision of voluntary savings resources, and those that have a direct impact on the pension procedures (registration, correction of data, separation and unification of accounts) .

The unemployment withdrawals of workers contributing to the IMSS they should be settled in a single exhibition, to avoid that the workers have to go to the branches, modules or specialized units on multiple occasions, he explained.

Transfers must be carried out with strict care for distancing and prevention measures, in order to safeguard the health of the workers and the staff of the Administrator, so these appointments may be rescheduled in order that there is no high concentration of people in branches, modules and specialized units.

The statement specifies that the Administrators will determine the hours of operation according to the capacity of their available personnel, informing the general public for each branch, module and specialized unit; In case of an increase in the waiting time, they must implement messages that warn the user of this situation in order to avoid unnecessary movements.

It also details that The measures will be temporary, and will be in force until April 19, 2020, until the competent health authority determines another date. (Ntx)