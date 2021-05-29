Consadole Sapporo gets all three points after defeating Kashiwa Reysol 1-2

05/29/2021 at 2:14 PM CEST

The Consadole Sapporo won the Kashiwa reysol 1-2 during the match held this Saturday at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium. The Kashiwa reysol faced the match with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after suffering a 1-2 defeat in the previous duel against Vissel Kobe. Regarding the visiting team, the Consadole Sapporo reaped a zero draw against the Sagan tosu, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Sapporo team is tenth, while the Kashiwa reysol It is sixteenth at the end of the match.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for him Consadole Sapporo, who opened the scoring with a goal from Ogashiwa in minute 20. But later the Kashiwa reysol reacted in the contest putting the 1-1 with a goal from eleven meters Christian in minute 34. The visiting team took the lead thanks to a goal from Okamura moments before the final whistle, at 45, thus ending the first period with the result of 1-2.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 1-2.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Kashiwa reysol they entered from the bench Mao Hosoya, Esaka, Kamiya, Richardson Y Naoki Kawaguchi replacing Rodrigo, Mihara, Nakama, Dodi Y Takahashi, while changes by the Consadole Sapporo They were Fukai, Kaneko, Miyazawa, Yanagi Y Suga, which entered through Fukumori, Fernandes, Arano, Aoki Y Ogashiwa.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two for Takahashi Y Ominami, from the local team and three for Fukumori, Sugeno Y Miyazawa, of the visiting team.

Thanks to this victory, Michael Petrovic’s team remained in tenth position with 22 points and those of Nelsinho baptista they ranked 16th with 14 points.

On the next day of the competition the Kashiwa reysol will play against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima at home, while the Consadole Sapporo will face in his fief against the Oita Trinita.

Data sheetKashiwa Reysol:Kim Seung-Gyu, Ominami, Kamijma, Koga, Takahashi (Naoki Kawaguchi, min.78), Mihara (Esaka, min.46), Shiihashi, Cristiano, Rodrigo (Mao Hosoya, min.46), Nakama (Kamiya, min. 66) and Dodi (Richardson, min.69)Consadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Tanaka, Fukumori (Fukai, min.68), Okamura, Takamine, Arano (Miyazawa, min.68), Aoki (Yanagi, min.84), Fernandes (Kaneko, min.68), Komai, Bothroyd and Ogashiwa ( Suga, min.94)Stadium:Kashiwa Hitachi StadiumGoals:Ogashiwa (0-1, min. 20), Cristiano (1-1, min. 34) and Okamura (1-2, min. 45)