Consadole Sapporo beat Tokushima Vortis 1-0

07/04/2021 at 8:11 AM CEST

The Consadole Sapporo won 1-0 against Tokushima during the meeting held this Sunday in the Sapporo dome. The Consadole Sapporo wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Kashima antlers by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Tokushima Vortis lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Yokohama F. Marinos. With this defeat the Tokushima Vortis was in fifteenth position at the end of the game, while the Consadole Sapporo is eleventh.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

In the second period luck came for the Sapporo team, which opened its scoreboard thanks to a goal from Komai shortly before the end, specifically in 88, ending the match with the result of 1-0.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all available changes. In the Consadole Sapporo they entered Okamura, Suga, Arano, Douglas Y Yanagi replacing Fernandes, Takamine, Aoki, Songkrasin Y Ogashiwa, Meanwhile he Tokushima gave entrance to Fujita, Nishiya, Hamashita, Fujita Y Miyashiro for Diego, Watai, Sugimori, Suzuki Y Battocchio.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Fukumori Y Takamine of the local team and Kakita Y Diego The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this victory, the Consadole Sapporo it rises to 28 points and is placed in eleventh place in the classification. For his part, Tokushima Vortis it remains with 19 points with which it reached this twenty-first day of the competition.

The next day the Sapporo team will play at home against the Vegalta Sendai, Meanwhile he Tokushima Vortis will seek victory at home against him Shimizu S-Pulse.

Data sheetConsadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Miyazawa, Fukumori, Tanaka, Takamine (Suga, min.79), Komai, Aoki (Arano, min.79), Fernandes (Okamura, min.78), Songkrasin (Douglas, min.83), Ogashiwa (Yanagi, min.91) and KanekoTokushima Vortis:Kamifukumoto, Shota Fukuoka, Cacá, Diego (Fujita, min.46), Kishimoto, Iwao, Suzuki (Fujita, min.75), Watai (Nishiya, min.60), Sugimori (Hamashita, min.65), Battocchio (Miyashiro , min. 75) and KakitaStadium:Sapporo domeGoals:Komai (1-0, min. 88)