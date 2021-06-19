Consadole Sapporo beat Oita Trinita 2-0 at Sapporo Dome

06/19/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Consadole Sapporo added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Oita Trinita this saturday in the Sapporo dome. The Consadole Sapporo came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Kashiwa reysol. On the part of the visiting team, the Oita Trinita he won his last match in the tournament 2-1 in his stadium against the Fukuoka Wasp. With this defeat the Oita Trinita was placed in nineteenth position at the end of the game, while the Consadole Sapporo is eighth.

The meeting began face to face for him Consadole Sapporo, who opened the scoring with a goal from Kaneko in the 9th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 by means of a double goal of Kaneko in the 20th minute, thus ending the first period with the result of 2-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Consadole Sapporo who entered the game were Douglas, Suga, Okamura Y Yanagi replacing Arano, Songkrasin, Aoki Y Fernandes, while changes in the Oita Trinita They were Fujimoto, Nagasawa, Watanabe, Matheus Pereira Y Ueebisu, who entered to replace Takahata, Haneda, Koide, Inoue Y Kobayashi.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Komai, of Consadole Sapporo and one to Takahata of Oita Trinita.

With 25 points, the Consadole Sapporo from Michael Petrovic was ranked eighth in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Tomohiro Katanosaka he was in nineteenth place with 12 points.

In the next match of the competition, the Consadole Sapporo will face the Cherry Osaka and the Oita Trinita will play against him Kashima antlers, both games will be played in his fiefdom.

Data sheetConsadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Miyazawa, Fukumori, Tanaka, Takamine, Komai, Fernandes (Yanagi, min.94), Aoki (Okamura, min.89), Kaneko, Songkrasin (Suga, min.68) and Arano (Douglas, min.67)Oita Trinita:Popp, Henrique Trevisan, Keisuke Saka, Misao, Koide (Watanabe, min.76), Takahata (Fujimoto, min.46), Kobayashi (Ueebisu, min.88), Haneda (Nagasawa, min.60), Kobayashi (Ueebisu, min.88), Machida and Inoue (Matheus Pereira, min.87)Stadium:Sapporo domeGoals:Kaneko (1-0, min. 9) and Kaneko (2-0, min. 20)