Consadole Sapporo and Kashima Antlers end their league match with a draw (2-2)

Apr 11, 2021 at 8:05 AM CEST

The Consadole Sapporo and the Kashima antlers tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the Sapporo dome. The Consadole Sapporo wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the FC Tokyo by a score of 2-1. As for the visiting team, the Kashima antlers He came from beating 2-1 in his stadium at Kashiwa Reysol in the last match played. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in thirteenth position, while the Kashima antlers he stayed in fourteenth place at the end of the match.

The match started off on the right foot for Kashima’s team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Nagato at 10 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Kashima antlers with a bit of Ueda in minute 21, allowing the 0-2. The Sapporo team closed the gap thanks to a goal of Tanaka at 26 minutes, thus ending the first part with the result of 1-2.

In the second period, luck came for the local team, who equalized the match with a maximum penalty goal of Anderson lopes in minute 65, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Consadole Sapporo gave entrance to Okamura, Bothroyd, Fernandes Y Yanagi for Miyazawa, Komai, Suga Y Kaneko, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers gave the green light to Shirasaki, Nagaki, Endo Y Araki for Léo Silva, Doi, Ueda Y Juan Alano.

The referee showed a yellow card to Kashima antlers (Machida), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, both teams are left with eight points in the J1 Japanese League.

The next day the Sapporo team will play in their fiefdom against the Yokohama F. Marinos, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers will look for the victory at home against Tokushima Vortis.

Data sheetConsadole Sapporo:Sugeno, Miyazawa (Okamura, min.46), Fukumori, Tanaka, Fukai, Takamine, Suga (Fernandes, min.82), Kaneko (Yanagi, min.89), Songkrasin, Anderson Lopes and Komai (Bothroyd, min.60)Kashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Inukai, Nagato, Koizumi, Léo Silva (Shirasaki, min.63), Misao, Juan Alano (Araki, min.86), Stum, Doi (Nagaki, min.63) and Ueda (Endo, min.78 )Stadium:Sapporo domeGoals:Nagato (0-1, min. 10), Ueda (0-2, min. 21), Tanaka (1-2, min. 26) and Anderson Lopes (2-2, min. 65)