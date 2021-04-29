Conquer Kim Kardashian fans with a micro swimsuit! | APF

Looking beautiful and perfect as always socialiteAmerican businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian probably left some of her fans open-mouthed, once again showing off her exquisite figure with a tiny swimsuit of two pieces, while it was very well accompanied.

The beautiful celebrity and social media influencer delighted everyone who saw her publication on her official Instagram for seven hours.

The publications of Kim kardashian They are continuous, both on Instagram and on Twitter, although in the second it has more than 69 million followers, it is well below Instagram where it has 216 million respectively.

In the publication that Kim Kardashian shared so recently, she is accompanied by another beautiful woman like her, who is in fact wearing the same swimsuit as the businesswoman, undoubtedly the best friend of Kanye West’s still wife La La Anthony she looks just as beautiful as Kim Kardashian.

Are two Photos those that were shared on Instagram by both Kim and La La, only that despite Anthony’s 11 million followers, the publication of Kris Jenner’s daughter has more reactions from her fans.

Quantities are:

Kim’s Instagram has 2 million 925 thousand 624 like’s La La Anthony’s Instagram has 412 thousand 164 like’s

It is more than clear that the great difference in followers of both will also give them vastly different amounts, perhaps for many it is a surprise the amount of Likes that the flirtatious businesswoman has managed to have in such a short time since the flirty businesswoman has shared her publication.

However, for her it is more than simple for any of her publications to become trendIt seems that it is a race between her and her sisters to find out who has a greater number of publications so far these are like this:

Kourtney Kardashain has 4,135 posts Kim Kardashain has 5,494 posts Khloé Kardashain has 3,889 posts Kendall Jenner has 2,945 posts Kylie Jenner has 6,707 posts

In the publication, both are sitting on the edge of a pool touching each other with the tips of their feet, they are doing the same pose, it could be said that they look identical because they make a perfect symmetry in the image.

Their swimsuits as already mentioned are tiny, they have a striped pattern but without defining the lines.

In the second image they already appear in different poses, Kim is sitting with her arms and legs extended on the edge of what seems to be a kind of innkeeper to sit on the bottom, her friend on the other hand is lying between cushions just below of the businesswoman also with her legs extended.

“Long vacation”, was the description that Kim Kardashian added in the publication, it seems that this is not current because La La placed something similar in his publication with the same images “We need this”, as if he were remembering those days.

So far, Kim’s publication has more than 12 thousand comments, among them that of another of his best friends that perhaps she did not have the opportunity to travel with them on that trip, she is Travy Romulus who is in charge of directing some of the socialite companies, she mentioned excitedly with three emojis of faces with hearts.

Several of the comments that we found in their publication affirm that both look very beautiful as if they were goddesses.