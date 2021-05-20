Conquense adds three points after beating Manzanares at home (4-0)

05/19/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The Conquense signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Manzanares during the match played in the Municipal La Fuensanta this Wednesday, which ended with a score of 4-0. The Conquense came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 0-3 at the UD Almansa. Regarding the visiting team, the Manzanares did not pass the tables with a result of 1-1 Illescas. After the duel, the Cuenca team is fourth, while the Manzanares he is eighth after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for him Conquense, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal La Fuensanta with a goal from Sahuquillo at 38 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Cuenca team increased, which increased the score with a new goal of Sahuquillo, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 45. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between with a goal of Recuenco at 70 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Conquense, which increased distances by making it 4-0 thanks to a goal from Chaves moments before the final whistle, in 90, concluding the duel with a final result of 4-0.

At the moment, the Conquense he gets 31 points and the Manzanares with 22 points.

The next day the Cuenca team will play in their stadium against the Athletic Ibañés, Meanwhile he Manzanares will seek victory at home against him Azuqueca.

Data sheetConquense:Fernandez, Fermin (Pacheco, min. 65), Sahuquillo, Manzano, Masa, Iván Rubio, Daniel, José Vega, Gerica, Recuenco and Paco TomásManzanares:Lopez, Sergio, Kane, Gascón, Nephew, Jesute, Sevilla, Lozano, Miguel Serrano, Alex and Raúl RodríguezStadium:Municipal La FuensantaGoals:Sahuquillo (1-0, min. 38), Sahuquillo (2-0, min. 45), Recuenco (3-0, min. 70) and Chaves (4-0, min. 90)