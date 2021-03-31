Conor McGregor’s word: “I’m heartbroken, but I’ll be back”

the Irish Conor mcgregorThe 32-year-old conceded his fifth loss, first by KO, in his UFC career. He was surprised in the second round by the American



Dustin Poirier, 32 years old, who took revenge in 2014.

Then, in the featherweight category, ‘The Notorius’ quickly liquidated Poirier, this time superior in Abu Dhabi, in an action that surprised McGregor, knocking him out of action.

After the fight, McGregor did not put a single but disappointment by the result but also proclaimed that he will come out of “this bitter drink, difficult to digest. Right now I don’t even know if I’m upset, I don’t know what to say ”.

I don’t know what to say, it’s hard to be idle for so long

The bully McGregor had a hard time finding the words. The KOT was still too recent, he had to assume it. “His kick in the calf was really good, he is a true warrior,” he said about his opponent, who started a series of blows with his fists from a kick to the leg until he achieved victory “.

McGregor analyzed that “it is difficult to be inactive for so long.” It was only his third fight in more than four years, since in 2016 he announced that he was leaving.

I will come back because I always do

Of course, no one gives it up now. “I’m going to get this off my back, I’ll fit it in, and I’ll come back because that’s always what I do,” the Irishman announced.

It will take your time. As it meant, “I’ll lick the wounds, but I’m shattered.”

Going forward, the UFC would like Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomed (29-0) to park his retirement, return to the Octagon and agree to a showdown with McGregor, who could also be tempted to meet in the ring with Manny pacquiao.

Hours after the match, already cold, McGregor addressed fans via Twitter. “Thanks for everyone’s support! It was not my night / morning (the match took place at dawn) but it was a great test to improve. I am excited about the successful trilogy that I now have in my hands. Dustin is a piece of a competitor and I’m looking forward to going back. God bless us all, happy Sunday ”, wrote the Irishman.

Conor McGregor’s historic KO against Dustin Poirier

The wrestler left the venue limping and aided by a crutch

Subscribe, Try Free 1 Month and Follow Your Favorite Sports Live and On Demand!