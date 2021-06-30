Conor McGregor’s manager sues Manny Pacquiao for not fulfilling contract

Audie Attar, manager of Conor McGregor who also runs the firm Paradigm Sports Management, sued Pacquiao for breach of contract.

Paradigm claims that since 2020 they had agreed with Pacquiao to manage their next two fights for 10% of the earnings from the fights, plus 20% from media and marketing contracts.

Notice

“Pacquiao knew very well that Paradigm had the exclusive rights to schedule his next two immediate fights… However, in bad faith and material breach of the parties’ contracts, Pacquiao, based on information and belief, had surreptitiously celebrated a contract to fight Spence »said Judd Burnstein, an attorney for Paradigm.

Pacquiao and McGregor with Attar.

There was also an agreement to face Conor McGregor in a boxing match, which would bring them a good sum of money. Now Attar has accused Pac-Man of violating his contract, having accepted a fight against Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas in August, something that Paradigm seeks to stop.

According to Attar’s lawsuit, they paid Pacquiao an advance of $ 3.3 million, and were negotiating a match against Mikey Garcia for the eight-division champion, until he announced his match with Spence.

On this issue, Manny Pacquiao has already responded: “If this frivolous lawsuit continues, it will be proven that I am right in court”.

On the other hand, Pac-Man’s lawyers have already spoken out as well.

