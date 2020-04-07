With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia and Justin Gaethje fighting Tony Ferguson this April 18 in the stellar of UFC 249, the future of Conor McGregor it is in the air.

Although the former double champion was eager for a rematch with the Russian, there was talk of a potential fight with Gaethje, but now that the number 4 ranking faces ‘El Cucuy’ in PPV, the Irishman has run out of who to fight. .

“This impacts everyone,” White said in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “There are three events that had to be postponed that we are going to reschedule for the next few weeks, and I don’t know where this puts everyone, because Conor really wants a rematch with Khabib, while Khabib won’t fight Tony and Justin until September. So yes, no one saw this coming. This is one of those things that you cannot prevent, but it happened and we are dealing with it and we are going to find a solution. ”

McGregor made his return to the octagon by crushing Donald cerrone in the stellar contest of UFC 246.

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.