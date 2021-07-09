Conor McGregor wants to break the record for most UFC pay-per-view sales in trilogy with Dustin Poirier again

Conor McGregor | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Former champion Conor McGregor doesn’t stop. On the eve of his trilogy with Dustin Poirier which will be the star of UFC 264, “The Notorious” wants to break yet another record in the organization.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, the Irishman claims to be ready for combat and hopes to break the record of the pay to see the best-selling in the history of the organization in the trilogy against the American.

Notice

“I’m going to break pay-per-view records. I know that’s the expectation. I’ve been in big fights before, and always electric. But it will probably be the biggest so far. Having fans there is going to add a lot more atmosphere. So, I am really very excited and I will put on a show “, He said McGregor.

Conor was present at the five best-selling events in the history of the UFC. His last record occurred in the expected combat against Khabib Nurmagomedov, what happened in UFC 229. On that occasion, which was October 2018, the event sold 2.4 million orders.

Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor clashed in 2014, in the featherweight division. In the first fight, the Irishman knocked out his rival in the first round. Seven years later, UFC decided to carry out the rematch, but in light, Poirier showing his evolution and knocking him out in the main fight in UFC 257.

Advertisement