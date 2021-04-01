Conor McGregor wants a title at stake in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

Conor McGregor (22–4) vs. Dustin Poirier (26–6) would have their trilogy on July 10 at UFC 262. There has not yet been an official announcement but everything seems to indicate that it will. Meanwhile the Irish fighter has recently made a request to the UFC: create and play the “McGregor Belt” in this confrontation with the American.

Conor McGregor wants the “McGregor Belt”

II feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

I feel like it’s time to get this baby out for the next fight. I’ve asked the UFC to please create the McGregor Belt. I have suggested rose gold with rubies. Like a strange Patek (Philippe) ».

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Or yellow gold with emeralds, maybe. It would also be beautiful. I am open to suggestions for your design. Let’s do it, UFC«.

So far, Dustin Poirier has not responded to Conor McGregor’s suggestion, but Yes, Nate Díaz has (20-12).

Ufc can call it the

I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there pic.twitter.com/CtBxYd1xXo – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

«UFC can call it “they kicked my ass and strangled me”. Can you do it with yellow or rose gold with rubies and diamonds? Let’s do it, UFC, I’m open to suggestions. Maybe they can put the face of a goblin on him. | «I was hit on the nose for putting her in other people’s businesses«.

Waiting to know more, there has been no response yet from the UFC.