Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul calls for Conor McGregor fight after Mayweather: “I can beat him”

Conor McGregor, the fighter that the brothers Logan and Jake Paul want to face. Reuters / AP

Logan paul He remains confident heading into Sunday’s fight against Floyd Mayweather. The social media celebrity has yet to step into the ring and is already thinking about her next opponent. The American is seriously considering facing Conor McGregor.

Like Jake Paul, Logan insists on the possibility of donning the gloves for a fight against the UFC star fighter. For the ‘youtuber’, the characteristics of the Irishman are not impressive, so ensures that you can send him to sleep.

“I’m not impressed by Conor McGregor’s performance (which he had in the Mayweather fight). I really think that if you put Conor McGregor here right now, in a training session, he would defeat him “; he said during an interview for ShowTime.

For Paul the key to a possible victory against ‘Notorious‘is more due to the ease with which he has received blows in his career: “McGregor is an MMA fighter, okay, he gets hit easily. Dustin Poirier kicked him in the butt the last time “; complement.

The youtuber will experience his return to boxing on June 6, when he faces an exhibition duel against ‘Money’. Although not the favorite to knock out, the Ohio-born thinks he could give the former pound-for-pound best trouble: “It’s Floyd Mayweather, though. His arsenal is almost limitless. It’s going to be a tough fight for him.”