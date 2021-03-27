Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul: “Jake Paul will beat up Conor McGregor and all his friends”

Jake Paul plans to face Conor McGregor in the future. Reuters

Jake paul continues with his preparation for the boxing match against Ben Askren. The social media celebrity, who has had a great foray into the discipline, has made no secret of her wishes to face Conor McGregor, and although the possibility is still distant to face, he already has the support of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team.

During an interview, the manager of ‘The Eagle’, Ali Abdelaziz was in favor of ‘Problem Child’ and even assured that in a fight it would make the Irishman look very bad: “Jake Paul, I like this kid. Do you know why? Because he’s real. CI’m guilty of giving Conor a beating, Conor’s teammates, all these guys, “he told TMZ Sports.

Paul’s plans after Asrken they target mixed martial arts fighters. If everything goes well, the big fish you are looking to hunt is Nate Diaz to later be cited before ‘The Notorious’.

Although in the past months, the possibility cooled down after the constant denials of Dana White, Jake continues to cling to the dream and little by little he begins to gain fans in the sport; just like Logan. For Abdelaziz, the two boxers have a great future: “I like these kids, they make something out of nothing. Even Mike Tyson likes these kids. Mike is my friend”; signaled.

Meanwhile, ‘Problem Child’, who defeated Nate Robinson by a resounding KO, fight next April 17 in Atlanta against Askren, where he has promised to show great evolution.