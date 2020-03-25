Conor McGregor return to the Octagon in the new year. At least, that’s what the former two-division champion from UFC.

The date that McGregor will return to the hexadrilátero will be on January 18. The setting is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The opponent? Well, we certainly expect a great match.

McGregor vs Cerrone It is a dream fight in the eyes of almost every fan of the fight; a clash between two of the fiercest MMA finalists and most compelling personalities. Who would win? The cliche answer would be “the fans.” The actual answer is more difficult to determine.

Let’s take a closer look at the showdown.

Hit

McGregor Y Cerrone They are both high-level attackers, as evidenced by the 28 combined knockout wins between them. That said, they are quite different in their approaches to the surprising side of the MMA arsenal.

McGregor attacks from a lateral position with low hands, and relies primarily on offense. In the early stages of his career, he used to throw kicks, particularly spinning kicks as a means of opening his opponent’s defenses, but that part of his game has almost disappeared over the course of his last few fights. He has hit most of his recent victims, fighters like José Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, with his fists.

CerroneFor its part, it favors a more traditional approach to attack based on Muay Thai. He relies heavily on the jab and is most dangerous when he can find an opening for his kick at lightning speed. Just ask their past victims, Alexander Hernandez, Matt Brown, Jim Miller, John Makdessi, Adriano Martins, and Melvin Guillard, who accomplished their goals as a result of their kicks upstairs.

Having said that, Cerrone He’s been hit before, often with disastrous results, most recently in fights with Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, and Darren Till. McGregor, on the other hand, has never been in danger on his feet, save for a few uncertain moments in his battles with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It certainly has never been knocked out.

McGregor He has also finished more fights with his hands than Cerrone. The Irishman has 18 KO or TKO victories on his record, while the American has only 10.

The hit of Cerrone It shouldn’t be underestimated, but on paper, a kickboxing match between these two is the one McGregor will lose.

Advantage: McGregor

Grappling

While Cerrone He deserves some real accessories for his punch, that’s only a small part of his game. It would not be an exaggeration to call the American one of the most complete fighters in MMA. That gives you options.

When a fight isn’t going toe-to-toe, for example, you can resort to his beautiful double-leg takedowns, which are always a surprise to a fighter who attacks from such an upright position. Once on the mat, Cerrone He floats wonderfully from one position to another, and has spent a lot of time raining down blows from the bush and chasing shipments.

McGregor, meanwhile, it is not as effective on the ground. That’s partly because it’s so good at hitting that dealing intentionally would be silly, and partly because it’s just not that good at dealing. In fact, he hardly ever initiates fighting exchanges. Except for a desperate takedown in his first fight with Díaz, which led to his being subdued, it’s hard to remember any time he tried to force a fight.

Having said that, McGregor It has a respectable takedown defense rate of 70%, according to UFCStats.com. It has also demonstrated strong coding ability when needed. People forget about the good X-guard sweep that hit Diaz the first time they fought.

However, talking more about the grip ability of McGregor would be grabbing straws. Cerrone it has him totally defeated in this category.

Advantage: Cerrone

Your mission is

Given the Cerrone has such a clear advantage over McGregor In terms of fighting, it should come as no surprise that he’s also a lot more competent at finishing submission fights.

The American has finished a whopping 17 of his 36 professional submission wins, including memorable wins over Mike Perry, Alex Oliveira and Edson Barboza. While his head kick is perhaps his most famous weapon, he has ended many more fights with his jiu-jitsu, often after dropping his enemy with a kick.

McGregor He’s had exponentially less success in the submission department, though it’s worth repeating, in part because he knocks out most of his opponents. In 21 career victories, he won only once by submission: a bare loss for Dave Hill, in his salad days as a Cage Warriors fighter.

McGregor It has also been shipped multiple times. In fact, his four professional losses have come by submission, a troubling statistic that heads for a possible fight with Cerrone.

Based only on those details, McGregor presenting Cerrone seems extremely unlikely. When you consider the fact that Cerrone He’s only performed once in his 50-fight career, it seems downright impossible.

Advantage: Cerrone

X Factor

McGregor X factor: motivation

The motivation of McGregor It’s been a question since he made a billion dollars for boxing with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. After winning another big payday for fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and selling hundreds of millions of dollars on his Proper No. Twelve whiskey, it’s an even more difficult factor to ignore.

Money and success are clearly no longer a driver for him. You already have them. So what motivates you to fight? He and his coaches will tell you that he is a love of competition, but is that love strong enough to push him through an exhausting eight-week boot camp? Will it keep you motivated enough to dedicate every waking moment to the task of beating Cerrone?

Those are extremely fair questions, and if the answer is anything other than yes, you’re likely going to have a difficult night against Cerrone. It could even find itself under the Jumbotron after biting its enemy’s shin.

Cerrone X factor: durability

Cerrone It has a great reputation among fighting fans. In the spirit of UFC 244, let’s say she is regarded as one of the most evil mothers in UFC. He will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime, and can end his fights in almost any position.

However, a factor contrary to that reputation is the durability of Cerrone, or his lack of it. In recent years, he has been shaken multiple times and finally knocked out on several of those occasions. Looking further back, he has always shown a weakness for body shots and a pressure attack based on volume. Remember his 66-second loss by TKO to Rafael dos Anjos in 2015? That was robbery.

It is unlikely that an attacker measured as McGregor swarm to Cerrone the way two Anjos did, but the Irishman has the power to hurt Cerrone every time you touch it, either on the head, or more likely, on the body.

¿Cerrone is brave? Absolutely. Does that mean you can bear a lot of punishment? History says no. Against a fighter like McGregor, who apparently has C-4 packed in his gloves, that’s not a good thing.

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone LIVE

Cerrone you have more ways to win.

It is completely above McGregor in terms of wrestling and jiu-jitsu, and could drag the Irish star into hell if the takedowns begin to materialize. Cerrone It also has a smart enough game to win by knockout, even against someone like McGregor. When you take into account the questions about the motivation of McGregor, it is easy to understand why so many fans confidently choose Cerrone in this possible confrontation.

Although Cerrone has many more tools, yet somehow it’s even easier to imagine a victory for McGregor.

Cerrone it might have some early success, landing with kicks and punches. You could try and even succeed in a takedown.

McGregorHe is, however, defensive enough to stay out of trouble in any early wrestling trade and get back on his feet. And the more time you have on your feet, the more time you have to land a punch to end the fight.

All signs point to McGregor will manage to shoot Cerrone sometime with a good shot. Always with the image of patience, the Irishman could let Cerrone stand up again. You could even do it more than once. Eventually, however, when he hurts his enemy with a strike he considers harmful enough, he will follow him to the ground and finish him off with hammer fists.

Cerrone He has been knocked out by Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal, and several others. If they can do it, McGregor probably can too.

Prediction: Conor McGregor defeat Donald Cerrone by TKO in the second round.

