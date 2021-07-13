Conor McGregor underwent surgery for the tibia fracture he suffered at UFC 264: he will return to the Octagon



McGregor assures that he will return better than ever.

Photo: Stacy Revere

Conor mcgregor it is not finished. Despite fracture the tibia And losing the closing of the trilogy to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman will not give up. He wants to get back to the top of MMA and he will work for it. “Notorius” was successfully operated and assured that he will return better than ever.

“I just got out of the operating room and everything went according to plan. I’ll be on crutches for six weeks and then we’ll start building the comeback. We will return stronger than ever. Let’s go Team!“The former multiple UFC champion expressed through Twitter after the operation.

Mcgregor confirmed that his injury was a “clean” fracture of the tibia and also thanked the fans for their support. When he came out on a stretcher from the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he was cheered by the attendees, who did not hesitate to support him in one of the toughest moments of his career.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Towards the end of the first round, McGregor got up after being knocked down by Poirier, went on the offensive and the tragedy that sent him to the ground occurred. He endured a few hits from his rival before being “saved by the bell” to report his injury.

He could not continue and the fight went to “El Diamante”. For McGregor, it was not legitimate. And you will surely seek a quarter by all means.