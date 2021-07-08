Conor McGregor, “the most dangerous”; Dustin Poirier, “the calmest”

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor | Image: All Access MMA

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier continue to talk a lot heading into their fight at UFC 264 this Saturday. On the way to their third fight, the two are talking a lot due to the interviews they conduct to promote the event as well as their own social media posts.

On the same page, while recently speaking to Rolling Stone, the Irishman pronounced himself like this: «I’m going to pierce my opponent on July 10 … I’m going to knock him out. Undoubtedly. I am more dangerous than ever, I am more focused than ever. And I’m going to knock him out. He will have no way of dealing with what I bring on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Phil Daru, coach of the American told BJPenn.com: «I’d say the main difference from most of his fights is that he’s super calm. He’s confident, he knows what he’s getting into. He doesn’t take Conor lightly or anything like that, but he’s confident in his abilities and knows what to do. I’d say I’ve never seen him calmer.

Conor McGregor is in his most dangerous version while Dustin Poirier is in the calmest. We will see what happens this Saturday because this promises to be one of the most exciting fights of the year.

