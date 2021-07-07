Conor McGregor thanks Justin Bieber for his support and at the same time he says: “I’m ready to put on a show”

Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier next Saturday in a match that could decide his future in MMA.

With just a few days left for Conor McGregor to step into the octagon to face Dustin Poirier. Both of them They will headline the UFC 264 PPV to be held in Las Vegas next Saturday.

This is a powerfully crucial fight for both fighters, especially McGregor, as a win would bring him closer to a lightweight title fight. At the same time, a loss would likely make him lose relevance in the 155-pound division.

McGregor took to his official account on Instagram where he went live and answered several questions from fans. the Irish had a very popular guest on his live session. The famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber left a message while McGregor was live.

An excited McGregor, seeing this, thanked Bieber with a message. He revealed how focused he has been before the trilogy fight against Poirier. Here’s what McGregor said:

«Justin Bieber, what’s up Justin Bieber? I love you brother [ríe]. This is quality, this is good, yeah. I just wanted to see this. Justin, I love you bro, I’ll tell you something friend, I appreciate that message from the last fight. It meant a lot to me, really, really. So I’ve been busy, totally focused. Fully immersed in Mixed Martial Arts, there has been nothing but Mixed Martial Arts. So i’m ready to put on a show«.

