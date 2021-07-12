Conor McGregor talks about Dustin Poirier’s “illegitimate victory”

Conor McGregor has sent a message to his fans, from his hospital bed after his three-hour surgery. The Irishman says he is frustrated by what he calls an “illegitimate victory” for Dustin Poirier.

As we know, McGregor suffered a spectacular fracture of the tibia and fibula near the end of the first round. Consequently, the bout was stopped between rounds and Dustin Poirier was victorious by TKO, due to the medical decision.

The first round of the contest had started evenly, with both fighters exchanging kicks, with Conor looking to be the aggressor. After a good combination from Poirier, McGregor sought the clinch and eventually a guillotine against the mesh. The fight went to the ground and for almost two minutes, Dustin controlled Conor on the ground and punished with blows to the canvas.

When the duel returned to the vertical, both tried to connect with crusaders, but failed. Conor tries to plant his left foot and ends up fracturing himself. All three judges gave the first round in Poirier’s favor, two of them even gave it 10-8. However, Conor and his coach confidently say that from the second round everything would change.

“It was a great first round, it would have been great to go into the second round to see what was what. But it is what it is. That is the nature of the business, a clear fracture of the tibia, and it could not be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate victory all you want, but you hadn’t done anything in there. That second round would have shown it all. A couple of little scratches on the ears, that’s it. Oh my gosh, the ground & pound! Yes of course.”

On our YouTube channel we leave you all the words of Conor McGregor from the hospital.