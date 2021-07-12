Conor McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy

The surgery was carried out successfully, a statement that Conor McGregor himself was in charge of announcing through his social networks. According to MMA.MEDIC, titanium intramuscular rods and screws were used to repair the fractures. The fracture started or would have happened after a kick where Poirter blocks it with his elbow, then worsened when he tried to support his foot when backing up and taking distance from Poirter’s blows.

The risk of any infection is minimal since it was a closed fracture (the bone was not exposed).

As for recovery, it will take about 6 weeks to walk without the support of crutches. The healing or healing of the bones can take at least 6 months. We are talking about Conor McGregor not being able to step into the Octagon for at least 12 months.

