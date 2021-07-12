Conor McGregor successfully undergoes surgery, details of UFC 264 injury revealed

The Irish Conor McGregor underwent a successful surgery for more than three hours this Sunday afternoon to repair his leg after the fight against Dustin Poirier starring at UFC 264.

Mcgregor faced last night Poirier in the long-awaited trilogy, but the former two-division champion fractured his lower left tibia and fibula within seconds of finishing the opening round.

Notice

“The Notorious” could not continue the fight and Poirier was declared the winner by TKO. Following the event, you were transported to Los Angeles California to perform your surgery in the Cedards-Sinai Hospital.

Conor was in the ward for more than three hours, The Attrache and the Dr. Milton Little They were in charge of performing the operation, in which an intramedullary rod was inserted into his tibia, as well as a small plate and screws to repair the fibula.

After routine surgery, Mcgregor He spoke with a message on his social networks and revealed that he will go through six weeks of recovery.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Fresh out of the operating room, guys! The surgery was excellent! I feel tremendous! 6 weeks on a crutch and we will build again! Go! God bless you”.

Audie attar, the former champion’s manager also issued a brief statement after the Irish media’s surgery.

Conor is recovering after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful and repaired tibia and fibula fractures.

Among his physicians was Dr. Neal El Attrache de Kerlan-Jobbe. And Conor’s longtime orthopedist, Cedars-Sinai surgeon Dr. Milton Little.

Both doctors are confident that you will make a full recovery in time.

It is expected that Mcgregor stay in the hospital until Tuesday or Wednesday. His defeat in UFC 264 is the first two-game losing streak of his career, and he now has a record of 1-3 since he returned at MMA after a time out in 2018.

Advertisement