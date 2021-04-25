Conor McGregor sends his best wishes to Chris Weidman

Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman | Image: SevereMMA.com

Chris Weidman (15–6) suffered a chilling injury at UFC 261 when his leg broke while kicking Uriah Hall (16–9). The former UFC Middleweight World Champion has been receiving all kinds of messages of affection and Dana White has announced that she was and that she will undergo surgery. We are all waiting to know how it evolves, hoping that the operation goes well and that the recovery can begin to return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor, to Chris Weidman

Among the many messages the “All-American” is receiving we have this recent one from Conor McGregor (22–4) On twitter:

Hoping Chris Weidman has full recovery! Never nice to see.

Crazy is the calf kick. No skill, balance, or flexibility, or anything does it take. It’s like watching a punt of a pig skin in the 50s. Up the yard!

Crazy how it can go either way. One great for you, or real bad against – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

He had to have a load of micro fractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. I have hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear.

Careful on them kicks lads! – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

