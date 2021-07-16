Conor McGregor says he fought injured at UFC 264: “Ask Dana White”

Conor McGregor after losing and injuring himself at UFC 264

John Kavanagh had already advanced itbut now it’s own Conor mcgregor who has come out to affirm that he did not compete in optimal conditions during the UFC 264.

The former double champion of the UFC suffered his third loss at 155 pounds by injuring himself in the first round of his trilogy engagement against Dustin Poirier. A fractured tibia and fibula will keep him out of the Octagon until 2022, but just like when he was on the canvas that Saturday night, the Irishman wanted to make something clear: he competed with “stress fractures” in his calf.

Notice

“He was injured coming to the fight,” McGregor said in a video shared on his Instagram account. “People were asking me, ‘When did you break your leg?’ Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson. They knew. He had stress fractures coming into that fight. There was a debate as to whether I should get out of the fight, because I sparred unprotected on my calves. I had multiple stress fractures in my calf, above the ankle. I did many of my training sessions with a swollen ankle because I did not stop training.

Although McGregor and Dana White They anticipate completing a fourth fight, for the native of Louisiana what follows is a title fight against the brand new monarch of the Lightweight division, Charles Oliveira, which could take place later this year.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement