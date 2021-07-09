Conor McGregor reveals Dustin Poirier’s wife tries to talk to him

Two days into his fight at UFC 264, Conor McGregor shows that Jolie Poirier, Dustin Poirier’s wife, wants to talk to him privately. The Irishman made this post on social media to show the request:

Additionally, when McGregor was asked about this image on news.com.au, he commented: “You have to ask her. I have no idea. I have no idea. You have to ask her. We don’t play that game, you know? She is the wife of another man. Jolie Poirier’s private request may seem strange considering the rivalry that the Irishman has with her husband but it is not a big surprise either. And we don’t know how long the request has been there. We also don’t know if Conor McGregor accepted it or not. Worse given what he says in this interview, it seems that he has not.

Notice

UFC 264 will take place the day after tomorrow, Saturday, July 10, with this fight as the stellar one. It promises to be one of the most exciting of the year and the story between the two fighters continues. Now Jolie Poirier enters it, which we will see if she will pronounce in some way soon or let all the fuss pass without more.

