Conor McGregor

In a surprise announcement, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA again.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion of UFC announced his retirement early this morning Sunday after he finished UFC 250. He hasn’t seen action since he knocked out Donald cerrone in UFC 246, but the announcement leaves doubts.

This is the first time that McGregor announced his retirement. This was in April 2016 with the final sentence “Thanks for the cheese.”

McGregor he also did it again in 2019, but I return to the octagon months later.

Dana White this week he gave credits to the passage of McGregor in the organization stating that the Irishman was responsible for making the UFC world famous.

The President of UFC He also gave his opinion when asked at the press conference after UFC 250: “You don’t have to fight. If these guys want to sit down and retire. If that’s what Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal are feeling right now. “

We are not sure if it will now be final, if it is true. The Irishman retires with a 22-4 record, with three steps through different divisions, as well as former lightweight champion and feather of the organization.