Conor McGregor

In a surprise announcement, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA again.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion of UFC announced his retirement early this morning Sunday after he finished UFC 250. He hasn’t seen action since he knocked out Donald cerrone in UFC 246, but the announcement leaves doubts.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

This is the first time that McGregor announced his retirement. This was in April 2016 with the final sentence “Thanks for the cheese.”

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya’s later. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

McGregor he also did it again in 2019, but I return to the octagon months later.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Dana White this week he gave credits to the passage of McGregor in the organization stating that the Irishman was responsible for making the UFC world famous.

The President of UFC He also gave his opinion when asked at the press conference after UFC 250: “You don’t have to fight. If these guys want to sit down and retire. If that’s what Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal are feeling right now. “

We are not sure if it will now be final, if it is true. The Irishman retires with a 22-4 record, with three steps through different divisions, as well as former lightweight champion and feather of the organization.